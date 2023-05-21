Global Population Implosion to Less Than 200 Million People in 2300

The replacement fertility rate is 2.1 but Korea has a fertility rate of 0.78 and many countries like China are at 1.18. South Korea is the only country that has fertility rate under 1 based on 2020 OECD statistics. According to the 2022 Census Report by Statistics Korea, the total fertility rate — the average number of children a woman bears in her lifetime — fell to 0.78, losing 0.03 from the previous year to a fresh low since related data was kept track from 1970. Korea’s fertility rate at 4 in the early 1970s plunged to 3.77 in 1974, 2.99 in 1977, and 1.74 in 1984.
South Korea’s total population is expected to fall below the 50 million threshold in 2029 and drop under 30 million in 2076. By 2100, the population will reach just 16.5 million and stop at 1 million in 2,300. The scary estimation is based on the assumption that Koreas’ birthrate recovers to above 1 from 2030.
The UN medium forecast for China’s population in 2100 is 765 million but this estimate assumes that China’s fertility rate recovers from 1.18 to 1.48. If China had a fertility rate of 0.98 for the remainder of the century then China’s population in 2100 would be 488 million.
If China’s fertility rate drops to 1.1 and holds that level then China would end up with a population of about 600 million in 2100. There is currently no reason to believe the UN medium forecast that fertility rates in most developed countries will improve by 20-40% from current levels.
If China follow South Korea’s fertility levels from 2100-2300 then China would have a population of less than 40 million in 2300. If all countries had fertility rates of 1, then world population would be less than 200 million people in 2300. These population projections assume there is no radical life extension technology created and widely deployed.
The Lancet had a projection that world population peaks at about 9.7 billion in 2069 and falls to 8.5 billion in 2100. This forecast assumes that the global fertility rate only drops to 1.7 by 2100. World population could drop to 6.3 to 6.8 billion by 2100, if the low income countries in Africa and Asia get more education and economic development than the UN forecast.
15 thoughts on “Global Population Implosion to Less Than 200 Million People in 2300”
This is the kind of thing I’d need to see to believe. That said, if the global population of Earth is drastically lower by 2300, what about the possible global populations of other planets with humans? There’s nothing that makes me think we won’t be spreading out in dramatic fashion by that time.
Fertility rate not only affected by socio-economics condition but also affected by genes. In long-term, genes that flow r strategy will be the winner and fertility rate will bounce back. Fertility rate in Japan (almost a homogenous sociaty with very litle immigrants) have been stablized and have signs of climbing back in recent years.
How does this matter when we take projections for AI and robotics into account?
It only matters if technology fails which is unlikely
Bezos & Musk touting hundreds of billions of humans is crazy. In a few more years we will have genetic diversity based upon technological innovation. In other words non human engineered life forms with cybernetic integration.
These human population projections are not unlike many economic projections that fail to grasp technological innovation in the 21st century.
“Current conditions that produce very low birth rates seem unlikely to persist much longer than the conditions in the 1960’s that lead to projections of “The Population Bomb””
“Seems naive to make projections several centuries hence.
The current situation might perfectly be transient.”
I think these two comments are the long and the short of it. If the “Population Explosion” calculations of the ’60’s and ’70’s turned out to be caca (bovine excrement) why should we have anymore faith in the ones now predicting population collapse (imminent/irreversible)? “Cause our current data is so much better”…yeah that’s what they thought back in the day. Humans are notoriously difficult to model; which is probably just as well. Our would be masters have another information about us already.
Current conditions that produce very low birth rates seem unlikely to persist much longer than the conditions in the 1960’s that lead to projections of “The Population Bomb”. Both biotech that produces much greater longevity and AI/Automation that produces much greater wealth will reverse the declines. Or alternatively, chaos and collapse would lead to much greater poverty that would also reverse the declines.
Good! There’s too many people in the world.
Seems naive to make projections several centuries hence.
The current situation might perfectly be transient. I suspect it’s related to the cost of making a family and raising kids. It’s just too darn expensive nowadays.
The biggest one is housing, the next one education and healthcare. If those change in cost, that changes the population behavior.
The modern world is just inimical to creating a family with kids. But relatively soon a lot of aging people will find the exit door. Nothing against older folks, it’s just a fact.
Unless we find a way to keep people alive for longer, which would also change the long term population trend.
You can’t extrapolate social trends 277 years out!
Once the boomers die,
there will be a giant surplus of houses,
price of house will fall,
so young couples can afford it,
then they will have kids.
Now people are too old by the time they can afford kids.
A former boss once told me: If you wait until you “can afford” to have kids, you will never have kids.
I took this advice and have never regretted it. Had 3 by the age of 25.
The best thing is that I’m still young enough to do active things with them now that they are teens.
You are a wise man. Family and grandchildren are what makes life so sweet.
Our only hope/s:
1. AGI/ASI, basically we become >1000x more technologically advanced (insane automation tech) than we are now, and we must make this jump quickly, in the next few decades.
2. Aging reversing tech
I believe we will have both of these insane technologies well before 2050, even before 2031, but you never know. Looking at the progress we’re doing in those fields day by day, it seems that we’re on the good, fast path to have them during this decade.
Article from today:
“Researchers unlock the fountain of youth in mice through genetically modified stem cells”
https://interestingengineering.com/health/researchers-unlock-the-fountain-of-youth-in-mice
We are breeding some super mice. I wonder if they’ll ever take over the world.
Its all about income inequality. I would like to have children but I couldnt give them an upbringing as good as i had or better. It would be worse and my upbringing wasnt great. I grew up in a low wage working class single parent home and i am still stuck in this life. Working 2 jobs and living at home at 35 to save and i cant go back to school without crippling debt. You cant have kids unless your wealthy or on welfare. Im not the former and i dont want the latter. There are many just like me.
Or you could move to a rural area. Great people, abundant jobs, training programs, outdoor recreation.
That’s been my experience, at least.
God bless you in your search for a better life.