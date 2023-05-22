Tesla Megapacks Are About 30% of the Global Battery Energy Storage Market

April was another strong month for the grid BESS market, with over 4GWh on new capacity entering operation across over 44 projects, a y-o-y increase of 75% compared to April 2022. For the full year 2023, a further 123GWh of capacity is planned to enter operation. In terms of new capacity announcements, over 27GWh was announced, across 11 locations. Tesla deployed 3,889 MWh of energy storage in the first quarter of 2023. Tesla likely deployed 5.5-6 GWh of the global 17 GWh energy storage market for 2023.

Rhomotion’s projection of ~250 GWh of global BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) production by 2025 proves accurate, that would mean $TSLA would have ~1/3 of the entire market. Tesla will be ramping the Lathrop and Shanghai megapack factories to 80 GWh/year.

Interesting insight: If @rhomotion projection of ~250 GWh of global BESS production by 2025 proves accurate, that would mean $TSLA would have ~1/3 of the entire market (40 GWh from Lathrop and 40 GWh from Shanghai). https://t.co/scNxDIC8LT — Dedafima (@dedafima) May 17, 2023

April was another strong month for the grid BESS market, with over 4GWh on new capacity entering operation across over 44 projects, a y-o-y increase of 75% compared to April 2022. For the full year 2023, a further 123GWh of capacity is planned to enter operation. In terms of new… pic.twitter.com/ywAhjCJS5M — Rho Motion (@rhomotion) May 22, 2023