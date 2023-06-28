Ark Invest Compares Tesla, Cruise and Waymo

Ark Invests described how compute and data are the keys to self driving (autonomy).

Tesla has both large amounts of compute and driving data. Waymo and Cruise have 100 to 1000 times less driving data than Tesla. Tesla probabably has 10x more compute and will scale to 200X more compute. Waymo and Cruise are likely data constrained on self driving.

