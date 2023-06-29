Supreme Court Rules Harvard and Other Universities Cannot Discriminate Against Asian Americans

The Supreme Court has ruled public and private Universities cannot use race as a factor in college admissions.

Harvard and other Universities have used race factors to reduce the admissions of Asian Americans. Asian Americans have in general had superior SAT scores and other grades. This was increasing the percentage of Asian Americans admitted to colleges. However, Affirmitive Action was used to in recent years to be racist against Asian Americans.

Unbiased admissions would have had about 50% Asian admissions at colleges at Berkeley while Harvard and Stanford suppressed Asian admissions.