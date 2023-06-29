The Supreme Court has ruled public and private Universities cannot use race as a factor in college admissions.
Harvard and other Universities have used race factors to reduce the admissions of Asian Americans. Asian Americans have in general had superior SAT scores and other grades. This was increasing the percentage of Asian Americans admitted to colleges. However, Affirmitive Action was used to in recent years to be racist against Asian Americans.
Unbiased admissions would have had about 50% Asian admissions at colleges at Berkeley while Harvard and Stanford suppressed Asian admissions.
4 thoughts on “Supreme Court Rules Harvard and Other Universities Cannot Discriminate Against Asian Americans”
This is great news. Now my kids don’t have to pick which parent’s race they will claim on their application and worry how much their choice will impact their chances.
Good. All inherent attributes-based quota systems for admission and application of rights are discriminatory.
Only the work and ability should count.
Things starting going south when they started admitting people based on orthogonal attributes to their work and results.
Great news for the us! Finally some sanity. Imagine treating everyone as an individual, instead of based on race. What a novel idea. Watch the left wing media lose its mind justifying why systemic racism is needed. barrack Obamas girls getting an extra advantage over a poor white or Asian kid!? Disgusting.
Whoo! Not that I expect my Filipino/American son to ever go to Harvard; He’s actually got his heart set on MIT, like his hero Dick Feynman. But this isn’t just going to be binding on Harvard.
It’s a good day for equality before the law.