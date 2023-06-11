China Digging 10,000 Meter Superdeep Hole

China has started drilling a 6.2 mile (10,000-meter) superdeep borehole into the Earth’s crust. The drilling in May, 2023 in China’s large oil-bearing basin – the Tarim Basin of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

China has been exploring the deep Earth for many years. Also in May, 2023, China completed building a 12,000-tonne offshore drilling rig to mine the geological reserves of natural gas.

In the deep hole drilling process, the 2,000-tonne heavy equipment, which includes drill bits and drill pipes, will go deep into the Earth, penetrating over 10 continental strata or layers of rock formation. The drilling will also go beyond the Cretaceous system, a series of layered rocks below the oldest tertiary deposits and above the Jurassic system, which ended about 145.5 million years ago.

The deepest artificial hole on Earth is the Russian Kola Superdeep Borehole, which took 20 years to reach a depth of 12,262 meters (40,230 feet) in 1989. China plans to dig its new hold in less than two years.