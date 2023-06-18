National Economies That Already Hit Economic Wall and Are Flat or Declining

I have predicted the relative success of the Canadian economy by 2040-2050. This is NOT predicting an economic miracle for Canada but avoiding economic disaster. Japan, Germany, UK, France and Italy have all ALREADY hit an economic and demographic wall. They have ALREADY flat, aging and even declining populations. It is a prediction based upon actually observing and interpreting statistics from 2000 to 2023 and 2007 to 2023. It is the observation that old people keep getting older. It is the observation that old people spend less money and work less. Canada is mixing in a lot of younger people to keep their population a mix of relatively younger people.

GDP economy is number of people times the average income or production for each person.

Canada’s economy has almost tripled from US$744 billion in 2000 to US$2.1 trillion today. Japan’s economy has dropped from US$4.97 trillion in 2000 to US$4.4 trillion in 2023. Japan’s population has declined by the average age has increased from 40.7 in 2000 to 48.4 in 2023. 36 million people are over 65. People over 50 are less productive than people in their 40s and people over 50 are in general not buying newer or bigger houses. They are generating far less economic activity.

Italy’s economy has been flat to down since 2007. In 2007, Italy’s economy was US$2.2 trillion vs US$2.17 trillion in 2023.

France’s economy has been flat to down since 2008. In 2008, France’ economy was US$2.8 trillion vs US$2 2.9 trillion in 2023.

UK’s economy has been flat to down since 2008. In 2008, UK’s economy was US$3.1 trillion vs US$3.1 trillion in 2023.

Germany’s economy has been flat to down since 2008. In 2008, Germany’s economy was US$3.8 trillion vs US$4.3 trillion in 2023. Germany’s economy was $3.89 trillion in 2020.

Canada going to the world’s fourth biggest economy is just a matter of not having an economic and demographic disaster like the other five of the countries ahead of them in the economic size rankings.

Canada’s economy is still up 31% from its 2008 peak. How much is Canada’s population up from 2008? 20%. Canada’s population is 40 million vs 33.25 million in 2008. Canada is also preventing its median age from skyrocketing as well.

If Canada’s economy doubles by 2046, then Canada becomes the fourth biggest economy in the world if Japan, Germany, UK, France and Italy are all STILL stagnating or declining. IF India’s screws up its economy and does not have an economic miracle then Canada ends up third.

The world’s third tallest midget is the still third tallest.

China will also hit demographic problems and possible decline but China is at $17 trillion or so today. South Korea has hit peak population three years ago. This happened earlier than expected because of COVID and excess deaths that linger post-COVID. South Korea has the world’s lowest fertility rates at 0.78. It is 0.6 in Seoul.

There are number of haters and doubters criticizing the prediction that Canada’s economy could become the third or fourth largest in the world. They should note that this result is not based upon overall superior government leadership. There is no techno-economic strategy of fostering innovation. This is not about how hard people are working. Japan’s people are among the hardest working in the world. Japan has fostered technological innovation. The per capita income and productivity of a million people in an old folks community is less than a million people in their 30s. It does not matter how hard working and innovative the people in the old folks home were.

Australia’s economy has quadrupled from 2000. Australia is also following the same skimming most of the best immigrants in the world national strategy. Canada’s economy is still 25% larger than Australia.

Brazil, Mexico and Indonesia are behind Canada. Brazil has also tripled its GDP from 2000. Mexico has doubled its GDP from 2000. Brazil might pass Canada. IF Canada keeping its economic growth on track with a double or triple by 2045-2050 like they did from 2000-2023 and they have a high likelihood of staying ahead of Brazil and Mexico.

Brazil is not immigrating in people and will see its median age increase to 43-44 by 2050.

Indonesia has had stronger economic growth from 2000 to today. Indonesia’s economy is 7-8 times bigger now than in 2000. Canada needs to triple its economy to stay ahead of Indonesia makings its economy 5 times bigger.

IF Indonesia and India perform well then Canada would end up the fifth largest world economy in 2050. However, economic catchup for developing economies is not assured. A changing world economy that is more AI and robotic centric is not one that is one where developing countries have an advantage over developed countries.

Canada closer economic trading with the US economy would be an advantage if the US economy is leading the AI and robot revolution.

Canada also has been producing leaders in AI for decades. The CTO of OpenAI is a Canadian. A leader in humanoid robotics is the Canadian company SanctuaryAI. Canadian Geoffrey Hinton has been the academic leader of neural networks.