Djokovic Could Become GOAT of all Sports GOATs

I believe Novak Djokovic could have a crowning 3 to 6 year run that will establish him as the GOAT of all sports GOATs. I make predictions about the future at Metaculus and I am right about 90% of the time on almost 1000 resolved public predictions.

I think it is now clear that Novak is going to win the finals in this French Open. He will then break a tie with Nadal for most individual grand slam wins. Novak could likely have won four more titles if he was kept out of the Australian and US Open for two years during COVID.

The Big 3 in tennis (Federer, Nadal and Djokovic) were an amazing elite trio who each won almost as many grand slams as Pete Sampras (14) and Andre Agassi (8) combined. If Novak wins in two days he will mach the combined titles of Sampras and Agassi.

Nadal is retiring next year and will not be able to beat Djokovic. Although, next years French Open could be interesting.

It would be amazing if any of the up and coming players could match being a Sampras or Agassi. Djokovic has elevated himself battling Federer and Nadal. He should have a grand slam this year and he could have two to five more grand slams if no one else can elevate their game to the level that the Big 3 were playing.

If Djokovic lasts at a solitary level to the end of 2025 then he will have double Sampras titles and if he lasts to 2027 or 2028 he will have more titles than Nadal and Federer.

As a superGOAT, Djokovic also has been competing against the best competition. In Sports discussion of GOATs, there is what was achieved and domination beyond other greats in statistics but also level of competition.

Other SuperGOATS in Sports

The only other SuperGOATs in sports that distance themselves from other greats are Michael Phelps.

In football, there is Tom Brady who has 7 Super bowl rings while Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw each have four.

Men’s tennis has the advantage of any winning achievement being achieved solely by the individual. The team aspect of basketball dilutes the achievement of Bill Russell winning 11 championships.

Wayne Gretzky in hockey has the scoring titles and a lot of championships. He won all four his championships with the Edmonton Oilers.

A SuperGoat needs to clearly and obviously be the GOAT in his own sport and also have the largest separation from many other true greats in his sport.

Djokovic is not there yet (in an unarguable way) but he can get there with an epic run of winning this year and the next few years. Djokovic is in the discussion with by winning this French Open and then completing a slam this year at the US Open and Wimbledon.