Canada’s Population Will Be Over 40 Million in Two Hours

Canada is passing 40 million people in two hours andis adding about 260k people every 3 months. Canada will pass 40 million people in less than 24 days from May 21. Canada should pass 40 million people on June 14-15, 2023. Canada is joining 37 other countries with populations over 40 million. Canada is adding about 3050 to 3150 people per day. Canada will add another 600,000 people by the end of 2023 and is adding about 1.10 to 1.14 million people each year.

The US census bureau population clock has just below 335.0 million people in the USA. The USA has 8.37 times more people than Canada. The USA had 9.0 times as many people as Canada in 2020 (321 million to 35.8 million by some estimates). the USA was at about 9 times Canada’s population from the 1980s to 2020. The US had about ten times as many people as Canada in the 1950s. Canada added 4.2 million in three years while the USA added 14 million. The USA only added 3-4 times more people than Canada. Canada was growing about two to three times faster in the last 2 years. 2022 was when Canada’s population growth kicked into overdrive with over 1 million people aded.

If Canada keeps growing at the pace of 2022-2023 adding 1.1 to 1.3 million people per year, then Canada will have a population around 50 million in 2030-2032. The US will be at about 350 million people. The US would only have 7 times as many people. By the late 2030s, Canada would have about the population of France, UK and Germany (60-70 million).

Canada’s immigration policy is targeted at bringing in mostly university educated professionals from India, China and Asia.

Country of origin for new Canadian permanent residents in 2022:

India (118, 095 immigrants) – 27%

China (31,815 immigrants) – 7.2%

Afghanistan (23,735 immigrants) – 5.4%

Nigeria (22,085 immigrants) – 5.05%

Philippines (22,070 immigrants) – 5.04%

France (14,145 immigrants) – 3.2%

Pakistan (11,585 immigrants) – 2.6%

Iran (11,105 immigrants) – 2.5%

United States of America (10,400 immigrants) – 2.3%

Syria (8,500 immigrants) – 1.9%

Canada has increased its immigration levels and is increasing its population by 2.7% each year.

If Canada sustains higher immigration levels then they will pass Spain, South Korea, Argentina over the next ten years. Canada will pass 50 million people around 2030-2033. The world has about 10 million people per year migrating and net migration is about 4 million people. This means that 6 million of the 10 million are people moving from A to B and an offsetting people from B to A. Canada has 25-30% of the net global migration.

Over 80% of the world’s GDP is in countries that have total fertility rates that are below replacement. About 25% of the world’s population is in countries that now have declining populations. Those countries are China, Japan, Italy, Spain, Russia and South Korea. Those countries are first but the below replacement rate issue and the loss of fertile women in each of the next decades means that the avalanche of population decline has started for almost all countries. Another 45-50% of the world has countries which have below replacement level population.

In other notable population news, India passed China for the highest population country in the world.

The World population passed 8 billion people six months ago per UN estimates. World population is growing at about 0.84% a year and growth is slowing.

Canadians are currently about one in every 200 people on Earth. There is a Canadian business and leadership effort to reach a population of 100 million by 2100. This goal will mainly be achieved through immigration policy. If the population goal were to be achieved then Canadians would make up nearly one in every 100 people on Earth. The US is heading for a population level around 400-450 million in 2100.

Global births are declining, particularly in non-African countries. In 2023, Africa will have about 46 million births per year and about 11 million deaths. In 2023, the world as 134 million births and 60 million deaths. Non-African world has 88 million births and 50 million deaths. Non-african global population could be in decline by about 2040.

Global deaths are increasing as the population distribution increases in age.