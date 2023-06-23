Prigozhin, leader of Wagner, appears to have moved fast and taken Rostov – southern military command. He knows where the Russian military leadership is.
He has sent his forces into Moscow.
Wagner and Prigozhin could win if enough of the Russian army flips or stays neutral. Wagner would then just need to take out FSB (aka renamed KGB). He was Putin’s cook and buddy for a while. He probably thought of who has to be taken out and knows where key players are.
There are reports of certain elites flying out of Russia.
Putin does not have loyalty. He has fear. If the fear is broken by 25000 actual military guys inside Russia then Putin could lose.
It is up to Wagner to build momentum fast enough to get key Generals to choose not to act. It is up to Russian security forces to rapidly break up the coup.
Ukraine military could get key openings with weakness in Russian lines, if enough troops are diverted.
How Might Wagner Win?
That was quick, Brian! Both the article and Wagner capturing the city, if it’s true. I’m following this, too. Way too late at night but I am. There’s a video circulating of Prigozhin supposedly enteringa captured Rostov-on-Don base. Whether it’s true, who knows.
I think you’re right about fear. There might be folks inside Russia who see Wagner as a liberating force.
But, question: why does it seem that Prigozhin suddenly thinks the Ukraine war was started over lies? He’s a mercenary. Is someone paying him, then? It likely isn’t the U.S. government, since we have too many leaks going on right now for that to remain hidden.