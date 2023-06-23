How Might Wagner Win?

Prigozhin, leader of Wagner, appears to have moved fast and taken Rostov – southern military command. He knows where the Russian military leadership is.

He has sent his forces into Moscow.

Wagner and Prigozhin could win if enough of the Russian army flips or stays neutral. Wagner would then just need to take out FSB (aka renamed KGB). He was Putin’s cook and buddy for a while. He probably thought of who has to be taken out and knows where key players are.

There are reports of certain elites flying out of Russia.

Putin does not have loyalty. He has fear. If the fear is broken by 25000 actual military guys inside Russia then Putin could lose.

It is up to Wagner to build momentum fast enough to get key Generals to choose not to act. It is up to Russian security forces to rapidly break up the coup.

Ukraine military could get key openings with weakness in Russian lines, if enough troops are diverted.