Prigozhin De-escalates After Belarus Brokers a Deal

Prigozhin and Wagner have agreed to turn back to avoid bloodshed, their leader said on Saturday, in a de-escalation of what had become a major challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power. This is being reported by Reuters.

The fighters of the Wagner private army run by former Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin were already most of the way to the capital, having captured the city of Rostov and set off on an 1,100 km (680 mile) race to Moscow.

A deal to halt further movement of Wagner fighters across Russia in return for guarantees of safety for the rebels was brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Prigozhin said: “They wanted to disband Wagner PMC. In a day, we walked less than 200 kilometres from Moscow. During this time, we did not shed a single drop of blood from our fighters. Now the moment has come when blood can be shed. Therefore, understanding all the responsibility for that Russian blood will be shed on one of the sides, we turn our columns and leave in the opposite direction to the field camps according to the plan.”

The rumor is that Defense Minister Shoigu has had to resign.

With the statement of the President of Belarus, Lukashenka. that a deal was brokered. There has been de-escalation.

Nextbigfuture believes that this will not be the end of the situation. Clearly, Putin will want to eliminate Prigozhin and Prigozhin knows this.

Prigozhin has achieved independent control of Wagner for a time and has played for Russian public support.