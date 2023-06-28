NEO Semiconductor 3D X-DRAM With 8x the Density Of DDR5 Computer Memory

Neo Semiconductor has announced the world’s first 3D stackable DRAM technology, called 3D X-DRAM, that could revolutionize computer memory. Neo estimates 3D X-DRAM can achieve 128Gb density with 230 layers. This is 8 times greater compared to today’s best solutions with DDR5 technology.

Neo Semiconductor is located in San Jose, California.

3D stacking of silicon has been around for a few years. You’ve probably seen it in AMD’s latest Ryzen CPUs with 3D V-Cache technology, however, this is the first time 3D stacking tech has been brought to computer system memory (i.e. DDR4 & DDR5). Compared to current 2D solutions, 3D-XDRAM allows DRAM modules to be vertically (3D) stacked on top of each other to enhance density and overall memory capacity. Neo’s new 3D X-DRAM technology uses a 3D NAND-like DRAM cell array structure. It is reportedly cheap to make and easy to produce.

Based on Neo’s analysis, we could have individual memory DIMMs with 4TB to 8TB of capacity in the future with 3D X-DRAM, which is an astonishing capacity considering most servers max out at 8TB currently using a full bank of DIMMs.

Andy Hsu is the Founder and CEO of NEO Semiconductor and an accomplished technology inventor with more than 120 U.S. patents. “Today I can say with confidence that Neo is becoming a clear leader in the 3D DRAM market. The invention, compared to the other solutions in the market today, is very simple and less expensive to manufacture and scale.

Neo Semiconductor is making the first 3D NAND-like DRAM.

3D X-DRAM is a game-changing technology. It uses innovative Floating Body Cell (FBC) technology, storing data as electric charges using one transistor and zero capacitors. 3D X-DRAM has a simple structure and small cell size, like 3D NAND flash memory, making manufacturing and scaling easier and less expensive than other 3D DRAM solutions. The estimated capacity of 3D X-DRAM when using 230 layers is 128 Gb, or eight times higher than ordinary DRAM.

X-NAND

X-NAND is another NEO Semiconductor product. It is currently the world’s fastest NAND flash memory architecture. By using its unique design, a NAND flash memory array can be divided into 4-16 times more ‘planes’ than the conventional. This can increase the NAND flash memory’s random read and write speed by three times, sequential write by 15 times, and sequential read speed by 30 times.