Renderings of Two Starships Connected for Simulated Gravity Space Station

There are videos with renderings of SpaceX Starships connected into larger space stations with simulated gravity.

This will be more and more important as NASA has announced they are working with SpaceX to make space stations using SpaceX Starships.

I believe that the SpaceX Starship with seven $250,000 engines and steel construction can come down to a cost of $10 million to 20 million each.

The engines could be designed for detachment and some Starships could retain engines and fuel to act as lifeboats.

Gateway Foundation imagined and rendered much large space stations. Those large station designs involved a lot of construction.