Renderings of Two Starships Connected for Simulated Gravity Space Station

There are videos with renderings of SpaceX Starships connected into larger space stations with simulated gravity.
This will be more and more important as NASA has announced they are working with SpaceX to make space stations using SpaceX Starships.
I believe that the SpaceX Starship with seven $250,000 engines and steel construction can come down to a cost of $10 million to 20 million each.
The engines could be designed for detachment and some Starships could retain engines and fuel to act as lifeboats.
Gateway Foundation imagined and rendered much large space stations. Those large station designs involved a lot of construction.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.