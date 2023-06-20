Room for 64-100 People in SpaceX Starship with Detailed 3D Designs

NASA announced they were working with SpaceX to make SpaceX Starships into Space Stations. The SpaceX Starship has more volume than the International Space Station. Ercx Space and Smallstars have used computer rendering and design to make detailed interiors of SpaceX Starship.
SpaceX has said that in the future each SpaceX Starship could hold up to a crew of 100. Ercx Space and Smallstars created designs with 64 crew cabins.
They designed all of the sleeping, eating, living and work facilities.
There are others who have looked at visualizing the interior for long duration Starship trips to Mars.
