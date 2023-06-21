Tesla Dojo Supercomputers Will Provide 100 Exaflops in 2024

Tesla is starting production of the Dojo AI training Supercomputer next month. Tesla will have 13 Exaflops of AI training by the end of 2023 and 100 Exaflops by the end of 2024.

Jan 2023 3 Exaflops of AI compute, 10,000 Nvidia A100
June 2023 5.5 Exaflops, 17,000 Nvidia A100
Oct 2023 13 Exaflops, 40,000 Nvidia A100
Feb 2024 33 Exaflops, 100,000 Nvidia A100
October 2024 100 Exaflops
Mid 2025 300 Exaflops

