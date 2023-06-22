US Coast Guard Reports Discovery of a New Debris Field in Titan Search Area

There is a new report from the US Coast Guard looking for the lost OceanGate Titan submarine. The Titan submarine is a 21 foot long tourist submarine that can go down 13,000 feet to the wreck of the Titanic.

The US is scheduled to host a press briefing Thursday at 3pm EST to discuss findings from the Horizon Arctic’s ROV on the sea floor near the Titanic.

NOTE: IF this debris turn out to be the remains of the OceanGate Titan submarine AND the debris is from Sunday or Monday when contact was lost, then that means the half hour banging noise heard on Tuesday was from people messing and pranking with the search parties.

A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information. 1/2 — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 22, 2023

The Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic has deployed an ROV that has reached the sea floor and began its search for the missing sub. #Titanic — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 22, 2023

The French vessel L'Atalante has just deployed their ROV. #Titanic — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 22, 2023