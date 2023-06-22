US Coast Guard Reports Discovery of a New Debris Field in Titan Search Area

There is a new report from the US Coast Guard looking for the lost OceanGate Titan submarine. The Titan submarine is a 21 foot long tourist submarine that can go down 13,000 feet to the wreck of the Titanic.

The US is scheduled to host a press briefing Thursday at 3pm EST to discuss findings from the Horizon Arctic’s ROV on the sea floor near the Titanic.

NOTE: IF this debris turn out to be the remains of the OceanGate Titan submarine AND the debris is from Sunday or Monday when contact was lost, then that means the half hour banging noise heard on Tuesday was from people messing and pranking with the search parties.

