US Space Force is Deploying Hundreds of New Military Satellites by 2026

The US Space Development Agency (SDA) is issuing this Other Transaction Authority (OT) solicitation to establish the foundation for Tranche 2 (T2) of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). The PWSA’s operational utility is predicated on the availability of a ubiquitous data and communications Transport Layer provided by a proliferated constellation of relatively small, mass-producible space vehicles (SVs) in low Earth orbit (LEO). The Tranche 2 Transport Layer (T2TL) SVs will be similar to those currently under development for the Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL) with targeted technology enhancements, mission-focused payload configurations, increased integration, and greater production efficiencies. T2TL will provide global communications access and deliver persistent regional encrypted connectivity in support of Warfighter missions around the globe.

The Space Development Agency on June 28 released a final request for proposals for its next procurement of 100 satellites as the agency continues to build out a military constellation in low Earth orbit. The Transport Layer Tranche 2 also includes 72 Beta satellites for which SDA already has requested bids. The U.S. Space Force is building a layered network of military satellites. The proliferated warfighter space architecture, includes a Transport Layer of interconnected communications satellites and a Tracking Layer of missile-detection and warning sensor satellites.

SDA has determined that the proliferation of various mission functions across the PWSA using commodity SVs is the most efficient and cost-effective means of evolving the Architecture. To accomplish this, SDA employs a capability-focused business model prioritizing speed and lowering costs by harnessing commercial development to achieve proliferation and enhance resilience.

The first highly inclined plane of the T2TL-Alpha constellation will be launched no later than (NLT) September 1, 2026. The first lowly inclined plane of the T2TL-Alpha constellation will be launched NLT December 1, 2026.

To support these operations, the TCC will include infrastructure, including:

• A minimal set of RF Ground Entry Point (GEPs) resources,

• Sufficient workstations and floor space for performer personnel,

• Terrestrial communication connectivity,

• A cybersecurity enclave for authority to test, and other engineering support equipment and test data,

• Multiple instances of the SUPERNOVA (SDA Unified Planning Environment and Resources for NEBULA Operations – Vendor Agnostic) each supporting one or more NOVAs and associated SVs, with the different instances supporting different performer systems in different phases of the mission.