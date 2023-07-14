Mass Production of Tethered Humanoid Robot for Researchers by Chinese Company Fourier Intelligence

Fourier Intelligence will mass produce humanoid robots. They plan to make 100 GR1 humanoid robots units by the end of 2023. They will mainly target robotic R&D labs. GR-1 will be able to carry patients from the bed to wheelchairs and help pick up objects. It is still in the research and development phase. Fourier Intelligence hopes a working prototype can be ready in two to three years. GR-1 was presented at the World AI Conference in Shanghai along with Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus and other AI robots from Chinese firms.

Fourier Intelligence is a chinese company and has an office in Singapore.

GR-1 will be a caregiver and a therapy assistant, can be a companion at home for the elderly who stay alone according to the CEO and Co-founder of Fourier Intelligence, Zen Koh.

GR-1 is 1.64 meters tall and weighing 55 kilograms, GR-1 can walk, avoid obstacles and perform simple tasks like holding bottles.

“The system itself can achieve self-balance walking and perform different tasks. It can be programmed to sit, stand and jump. The arms

can pick up utensils, tools and perform tasks.