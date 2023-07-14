Sanctuary AI Humanoid Robots Can Teleoperate and Work Autonomously

Sanctuary AI is a Canadian humanoid robotics company iwth over 100 million in funding. They want to create the world’s first human-like intelligence in general-purpose robots that will help us work more safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Sanctuary AI general-purpose robots can be operated in three modes: directly piloted by people; operated by people using pilot-assist; and supervised by people while using the robot’s built-in autonomous control system to observe, assess, and act on tasks. they have virtual reality goggles for the human operators to see what the robots see. Teleoperation is for more complex tasks and for trouble shooting issues.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.