Blue Origin BE-4 Engine Explodes During Testing

A Blue Origin rocket engine exploded during testing in June 2023. During a firing on June 30 at a West Texas facility, a BE-4 engine detonated about 10 seconds into the test, according to several people familiar with the matter. A dramatic explosion destroyed the engine and heavily damaged the test stand infrastructure.

NOTE: We only found out about the failed Blue Origin BE-4 rocket test 12 days after it happened. SpaceX engine and rocket tests results are immediately public and often live.

The engine that exploded was expected to finish testing in July. It was then scheduled to ship to Blue Origin’s customer United Launch Alliance for use on ULA’s second Vulcan rocket launch.

Which Vulcan and BE-4 Rocket Explosion?

There are other videos of earlier Vulcan rocket engine problems. These were different Vulcan, Centaur and BE-4 engine problems and explosions.

Please update me in the comments if anyone knows of FAA or civilian lawsuits to delay the development and testing of the Vulcan and other rockets. It looks like the Centaur and Vulcan rocket explosions destroyed test facilities. I would think the same groups protesting the SpaceX Starship would be similarly critical of the Vulcan rocket and BE4 engines. I know that everyone in the US is fair minded and not hypocritical.