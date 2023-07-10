SpaceX Further Improves the Raptor 3 Engine

Elon Musk described continued improvement of the Raptor 3 engine beyond levels reported in May. The Saturn V rocket generated 34.5 million newtons (7.6 million pounds) of thrust.

A 20 million pound thrust Starship booster with the improved Raptor 3 engines will have 263% of the power of the Saturn V.

I have estimated the weight savings and other parameters of the Raptor 3 and speculated on the further weight, thrust and chamber pressure for a future SpaceX Raptor engine.

Weight reduction of the entire rocket and improved electronics and other systems will improve the cost and overall performance of future SpaceX Starship rockets.

  1. Musk said that earlier Starships alone could achieve SSTO, but with nearly zero payload. This makes it doable, but worthless. Not sure if this comment was for reusable or expendable variants (if reusable, that means some payload could be possible for an expendable model, by having the payload match the mass savings in fuel, heat tiles, and flaps. I doubt better Raptors would change much. Ultimately the ‘winners’ will have the lowest cost to orbit per kg, and this means one stage rockets will never compete with two stage, except for niche payloads
    where cost is not a concern.

  2. Beware the VelociRaptor engine upgrade ! Smaller and more powerful. BO’s BE-4 is
    already obsolete due to its size and cost.

