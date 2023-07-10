SpaceX Further Improves the Raptor 3 Engine

Elon Musk described continued improvement of the Raptor 3 engine beyond levels reported in May. The Saturn V rocket generated 34.5 million newtons (7.6 million pounds) of thrust.
A 20 million pound thrust Starship booster with the improved Raptor 3 engines will have 263% of the power of the Saturn V.
Looks like we can increase Raptor thrust by ~20% to reach 9000 tons (20 million lbs) of force at sea level
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023
That'd be over 270t per engine and over 300t per RVac in vac if they keep the same mass flow.
So much for the speculation about sticking to conservative chamber pressures irl… https://t.co/R6oEpImgP6
— Ozan Bellik (@BellikOzan) July 10, 2023
Raptor V3 just achieved 350 bar chamber pressure (269 tons of thrust). Congrats to @SpaceX propulsion team!
Starship Super Heavy Booster has 33 Raptors, so total thrust of 8877 tons or 19.5 million pounds. pic.twitter.com/ZlskpCXUmu
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2023
And deliver over 200 tons of payload to a useful orbit with full & rapid reusability.
50 rockets flying every 3 days on average enables over a megaton of payload to orbit per year – enough to build a self-sustaining city on Mars.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023
I have estimated the weight savings and other parameters of the Raptor 3 and speculated on the further weight, thrust and chamber pressure for a future SpaceX Raptor engine.
Weight reduction of the entire rocket and improved electronics and other systems will improve the cost and overall performance of future SpaceX Starship rockets.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
3 thoughts on “SpaceX Further Improves the Raptor 3 Engine”
Musk said that earlier Starships alone could achieve SSTO, but with nearly zero payload. This makes it doable, but worthless. Not sure if this comment was for reusable or expendable variants (if reusable, that means some payload could be possible for an expendable model, by having the payload match the mass savings in fuel, heat tiles, and flaps. I doubt better Raptors would change much. Ultimately the ‘winners’ will have the lowest cost to orbit per kg, and this means one stage rockets will never compete with two stage, except for niche payloads
where cost is not a concern.
Beware the VelociRaptor engine upgrade ! Smaller and more powerful. BO’s BE-4 is
already obsolete due to its size and cost.
So doesn’t this make the Starship by itself an SSTO with the possibility to safe land?