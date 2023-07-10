SpaceX Further Improves the Raptor 3 Engine

Elon Musk described continued improvement of the Raptor 3 engine beyond levels reported in May. The Saturn V rocket generated 34.5 million newtons (7.6 million pounds) of thrust.

A 20 million pound thrust Starship booster with the improved Raptor 3 engines will have 263% of the power of the Saturn V.

Looks like we can increase Raptor thrust by ~20% to reach 9000 tons (20 million lbs) of force at sea level — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

That'd be over 270t per engine and over 300t per RVac in vac if they keep the same mass flow. So much for the speculation about sticking to conservative chamber pressures irl… https://t.co/R6oEpImgP6 — Ozan Bellik (@BellikOzan) July 10, 2023

Raptor V3 just achieved 350 bar chamber pressure (269 tons of thrust). Congrats to @SpaceX propulsion team! Starship Super Heavy Booster has 33 Raptors, so total thrust of 8877 tons or 19.5 million pounds. pic.twitter.com/ZlskpCXUmu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2023

And deliver over 200 tons of payload to a useful orbit with full & rapid reusability. 50 rockets flying every 3 days on average enables over a megaton of payload to orbit per year – enough to build a self-sustaining city on Mars. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

I have estimated the weight savings and other parameters of the Raptor 3 and speculated on the further weight, thrust and chamber pressure for a future SpaceX Raptor engine.

Weight reduction of the entire rocket and improved electronics and other systems will improve the cost and overall performance of future SpaceX Starship rockets.