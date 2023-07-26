Unlike, superconductor research that has extreme temperatures or pressures, the recent LK-99 work by South Korea [Sukbae Lee, Ji-Hoon Kim, Hyun-Tak Kim] has the levitation effect for classic superconductors shown. The YCBO superconductors needed extreme cooling to show this effect,

A material called LK-99®, a modified-lead apatite crystal structure with the composition (Pb10-xCux(PO4)6O), has been synthesized using the solid-state method. The material exhibits the Ohmic metal characteristic of Pb(6s1) above its superconducting critical temperature, Tc, and the levitation phenomenon as Meissner effect of a superconductor at room temperature and atmospheric pressure below Tc. A LK-99® sample shows Tc above 126.85℃ (400K). South Korean researchers analyze that the possibility of room-temperature superconductivity in this material is attributed to two factors: the first being the volume contraction resulting from an insulator-metal transition achieved by substituting Pb with Cu, and the second being on-site repulsive Coulomb interaction enhanced by the structural deformation in the one-dimensional(D) chain (Pb2−O1/2−Pb2 along the c-axis) structure owing to superconducting condensation at Tc. The mechanism of the room-temperature Tc is discussed by 1-D BR-BCS theory.

Arxiv – Superconductor Pb10-xCux(PO4)6O showing levitation at room temperature and

atmospheric pressure and mechanism

A spanish speaking person has reviewed the results and has some doubts. He does not like the curves, but also admits that this is new material.

This work only needed basic lab equipment. Confirmation and replications should be fast and easy if it is correct.