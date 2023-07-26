UFO Hearing Whistleblowers Claims US Has Remains of Crashed Aliens

Testimony in congress states that the U.S. recovered ‘non-human’ biological materials. They also claim that about 95% of UFO sightings are NOT reported.

United States Air Force (USAF) officer and former intelligence official David Grusch claimed that unnamed officials told him that the U.S. federal government maintains a highly secretive UFO recovery program and is in possession of “non-human” spacecraft and “dead pilots.”

