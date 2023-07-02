Animated Video of Russian N1 Rocket Hot Staging

Here is a video of a flight of a Soviet N1 rocket hot staging. [likely animated]

Flight History of N1 Rocket

N1 1L – full scale dynamic test model, each stage was individually dynamically tested; the full N1 stack was only tested at 1/4 scale.

N1 2L (1M1) – Facilities Systems Logistic Test and Training Vehicle (FSLT & TV); two first stages painted gray, third stage gray-white and L3 white.

N1 3L – first launch attempt, engine fire, exploded at 12 km.

N1 4L – Block A LOX tank developed cracks; never launched, parts from Block A used for other launchers; rest of airframe structure scrapped.

N1 5L – partially painted gray; first night launch; launch failure destroyed pad 110 East.

N1 6L – launched from the second pad 110 West, deficient roll control, destroyed after 51s.

N1 7L – all white, last launch attempt; engine cutoff at 40 kilometres (22 nmi) caused propellant line hammering, rupturing the fuel system.

N1 8L and 9L – flight ready N1Fs with improved NK-33 engines in Block A, scrapped when the program was canceled.

N1 10L – uncompleted, scrapped along with 8L and 9L

It is interesting that the SpaceX Super Heavy Starship has similar numbers of engines compared to the N1 rocket. Both the N1 and the SpaceX Super Heavy Starship will use hot stage separation.

The first stage, Block A, was powered by 30 NK-15 engines arranged in two rings, the main ring of 24 at the outer edge of the booster and the core propulsion system consisting of the inner 6 engines at about half diameter.