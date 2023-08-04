Andrew McCalip was one of the first to start on Twitter and Twitch with his LK99 replication effort. This video of the final product seems to be showing some success. It will be further analyzed.
Meissner effect or bust: Day 8.5
We made the rocks pic.twitter.com/ygVOATBaHD
— Andrew McCalip (@andrewmccalip) August 4, 2023
Pulling LK99 at 925°C for a fast cool. We've got 7 more tubes in the furnace, though we think two of them have exploded. pic.twitter.com/eCbo8EL5u5
— Andrew McCalip (@andrewmccalip) August 4, 2023
Meissner effect or bust: Day 8
TLDR: I’m cracking open the first LK99 sample about 11pm PDT. I’ll be posting pictures and videos as we go. Probably not live, but nearly live. pic.twitter.com/NTJo5rBgBG
— Andrew McCalip (@andrewmccalip) August 4, 2023
Rock Smashing pic.twitter.com/okt8BCQcCo
— Andrew McCalip (@andrewmccalip) August 4, 2023
Pinned Status:
✅ Done! Equipment (furances, vac, torches)
✅ Done! Reaction 1 (Lanarkite) batch 1
✅ Done! Reaction 1 (Lanarkite) batch 2
🟡 Thurs morning ETA – Cu3P (phosphide) Poland batch
🟡 Thurs morning ETA – Cu3P (phosphide) 3rd party lab
☐ Thurs evening -…
— Andrew McCalip (@andrewmccalip) August 2, 2023
When the magnet is placed parallel and flat to the bottom of the beaker, the sample stands at a 90deg angle to the field
— Andrew McCalip (@andrewmccalip) August 4, 2023
12 thoughts on “Andrew McCalip LK99 Superconductor Replication Appears to Have Some Levitation #LK99”
it is clear that someone has to assemble a couple hundred or thousand milligrams of good samples and make a compact. It’ll probably levitate well, but not superconduct through the macroscopic dimensions at room temperature due to discontinuous conducting path. This is all about grains and domains aligning – and that is currently impossible to get right.
Put all the grains in a magnetic field, and they will align.
https://i.redd.it/uich1b3ll3gb1.jpg
Seriously, I’ve seen iron filings do that. Not impressed.
Right. I don’t get it.
Should a compound of lead and copper be expected to do this though?
While neither element is ferromagnetic by itself, it’s not unheard of for compounds of non-ferromagnetic elements to themselves be ferromagnetic, if some of the bonds in them are ionic in nature.
It’s not levitating.
This video is convincing:
https://twitter.com/instsondaw/status/1687458668814479360?t=EZv5q_F-Abll5NJpUbnkFw&s=01
That pellet was made by crushing up a lot of material and sorting out the grains that floated and then pressing them together. It’s polycrystalline and likely isn’t superconducting across any macroscopic dimension of the pellet at room temp… But enough of those disjointed grains are oriented in the proper direction for the thing to expel magnetic field like a bulk superconductor.
How do you know this? I cant find this entity on Google
