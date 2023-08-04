Jason Calcanis Talks LK99 With Andrew McCalip

Andrew McCalip and Varda had all of the equipment to replicate and used about $500 in material. They seem to be the first in the USA to have a public replication with some partial reported success. They do not have the equipment to characterize the material. They have given it to USC to analyze.

They think this has opened up is a new class of superconductors. They made 400 grams of material but only 1 or 2 milligrams had the desired properties. They think it is a path to useful room temperature superconductor.

They don’t think LK99 will be the commercial room temperature superconductor but it is in the ballpark of a commercial room temperature superconductor.

Andrew McCalip, Varda Space Startup, has been publicly tweeting his work to replicate the LK99 room temperature superconductor and last night showed that a flake of his material had partial levitation.

Varda is working on manufacturing in space.

They have a video of the final product seems to be showing some success. It will be further analyzed.

Meissner effect or bust: Day 8.5 We made the rocks pic.twitter.com/ygVOATBaHD — Andrew McCalip (@andrewmccalip) August 4, 2023

Pulling LK99 at 925°C for a fast cool. We've got 7 more tubes in the furnace, though we think two of them have exploded. pic.twitter.com/eCbo8EL5u5 — Andrew McCalip (@andrewmccalip) August 4, 2023

Meissner effect or bust: Day 8 TLDR: I’m cracking open the first LK99 sample about 11pm PDT. I’ll be posting pictures and videos as we go. Probably not live, but nearly live. pic.twitter.com/NTJo5rBgBG — Andrew McCalip (@andrewmccalip) August 4, 2023

Pinned Status: ✅ Done! Equipment (furances, vac, torches)

✅ Done! Reaction 1 (Lanarkite) batch 1

✅ Done! Reaction 1 (Lanarkite) batch 2

🟡 Thurs morning ETA – Cu3P (phosphide) Poland batch

🟡 Thurs morning ETA – Cu3P (phosphide) 3rd party lab

☐ Thurs evening -… — Andrew McCalip (@andrewmccalip) August 2, 2023

When the magnet is placed parallel and flat to the bottom of the beaker, the sample stands at a 90deg angle to the field — Andrew McCalip (@andrewmccalip) August 4, 2023