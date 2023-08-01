Energy Future Including Room Temperature Superconductors

I, Brian Wang, spoke with Randy Kirk about the room temperature superconductor developments and the future of energyo srand electric cars and trucks.

Randy asked me about Elon Musk comments about his predicted future shortages.

“My prediction is that we will go from…an extreme silicon shortage today to…an electricity shortage in two years,” Musk said during an event earlier this month to discuss his new startup, xAI, which aims to develop advanced intelligence. “That’s roughly where things are trending.” Rabble-rousing isn’t new for Musk.

There’s a supply shortage of Nvidia H100 GPUs. Companies seeking 100s or 1000s of H100s, Azure and GCP are effectively out of capacity, and AWS is close to being out. gpus.llm-utils.org tracks the Nvidia H100 supply and demand. The Nvidia H100 GPU boards are selling for about $40,000 on Ebay.

U.S. data centers consume 200 TWh (Terawatt Hours) annually. This is about 5% of US electricity (4100 TWh/year).

Global data centre electricity consumption in 2022 was 240-340 TWh or around 1-1.3% of global final electricity demand. This excludes energy used for cryptocurrency mining, which was estimated to be around 110 TWh in 2022, accounting for 0.4% of annual global electricity demand. Data centers are growing by 20-40% annually. Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Meta more than doubled between 2017 and 2021, rising to around 72 TWh/year in 2021.

Eventually, if we electrify all cars and trucks this will mean shifting 25% of oil usage to electricity which will mean we will need 20-30% more electricity globally. There would be shortages if there is not of aggressive construction of solar, wind and other energy generation.

I explained space based solar power and how it is technically feasible and will become affordable with the fully reusable SpaceX Super Heavy Starship. It will be safe to transmit the power.

The room temperature superconductors will have big impact but the impact will be staged as the material problems are resolved to enable the promised commercial products.

They will be used where the problems for developing them are most easily overcome. I think this will be with ultra-fast (800GHz+ chips) vs 4-5 GHz b

The money will made in those first niches and this will fund research to improve the materials and increase production. There will be massive economic incentive to make thousands and then millions of tons of room temperature superconductors. As supply increases then more less valuable applications will get their room temperature superconductors.