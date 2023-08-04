Iris Alexander’s Better LK99 Results Could be Caused By Sulfur Contamination

Iris Alexander used construction grade phosphorous which is often contaminated with sulfur. Iris replicated what seems like a very good flake of LK99 that seems to show a strong Meissner effect. This could be because of Cu2S.

Chinese paper on the theory had mentioned the need for another redox dopant (they considered either)

Chinese reproduction of superconductivity was at a much lower temperature despite their sample being purer

Looking like this is the case

— Mattness 💀(🫗,🦉) (@0xMattness) August 4, 2023