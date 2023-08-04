Iris Alexander’s Better LK99 Results Could be Caused By Sulfur Contamination

Iris Alexander used construction grade phosphorous which is often contaminated with sulfur. Iris replicated what seems like a very good flake of LK99 that seems to show a strong Meissner effect. This could be because of Cu2S.
Chinese paper on the theory had mentioned the need for another redox dopant (they considered either)
Chinese reproduction of superconductivity was at a much lower temperature despite their sample being purer
Looking like this is the case
— Mattness 💀(🫗,🦉) (@0xMattness) August 4, 2023
Literally visited МИФИ today
— Iris (@iris_IGB) August 3, 2023
I still have it but you should have seen adult people smash the crucibles and start screaming "this dust speckle just moved!!!"
— Iris (@iris_IGB) August 3, 2023
Meissner – yes. The rest is not mine, so it does not deprnd on me
— Iris (@iris_IGB) August 3, 2023
Many other replication attempts did not work.
Reddish pellet came out of the quartz tube after quenching.. probably not the best strategy since the sulfur would just react back with the copper and form more impurities. Meissner effect not observed in both bulk and small bits of the sample. pic.twitter.com/AzkxGvcEae
— zoubair (@zoubairezzz0595) August 1, 2023
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
4 thoughts on “Iris Alexander’s Better LK99 Results Could be Caused By Sulfur Contamination”
I saw this deal on DNA coated glass:
https://phys.org/news/2023-07-dna-coat-glass-density-strong.html
Might LK-99 benefit similarly—maybe find a structure that allows it to form in a certain manner? Make it go a little farther?
We are seeing new “gold” rush. To make a superconductor is new alchemist dream. A lot of people had tried, only a few managed to reproduce something with partial levitation.
We will have to wait for a few months, so more variety will be tried. Using gold and other elements to dope,… They should use liquid nitrogen to cool samples, which are partly levitating to see if levitation increases or not.
This would fit with Elon Musk’s dictum: “The most entertaining outcome is the most likely”.
He said that when everyone thought Prigozhin was about take Moscow but that story had the least entertaining outcome out of all possible outcomes.