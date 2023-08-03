Korea Launches LK99 Superconductor Verification Committee

The Korean Society of Superconductivity and Cryogenics (KSSC) told the Korea JoongAng Daily Thursday, that it has skepticism towards the LK99 results.

The verification committee includes research institutes from Seoul National University, Korea University, Pohang University of Science and Technology and Sungkyunkwan University. The committee is led by Kim Chang-young, a physics professor at Seoul National University.

The Korean verification committee team is making its own replication of #LK99. The team has completed about 30% of the total process and they will finish the work by this weekend at the earliest. — m (@m45plds) August 3, 2023

LK-99 Updates around the Korean Verification Committee: – Sample will not be released today/tomorrow

– Group waiting on peer review (implied to be APL materials) and could take 2-4 weeks

– Sample possibly with APL Materials, which is why it cannot be provided to verification… pic.twitter.com/Fn3vK82B6K — Floates0x (@floates0x) August 4, 2023

Today, The Korean society of supercondictivity and cryogenics(https://t.co/xDm1F6oelJ) has launched a verification committee composed of experts to verify #LK99.

https://t.co/rLbS2YhwMP — sejong (@gimjiun79102152) August 2, 2023

The Korean Society of Superconductivity and Cryogenics has recently established a verification committee composed of experts in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding #LK99 . And preliminary results do not support LK-99 as a room-temperature superconductor. pic.twitter.com/kpjDULJoR5 — National Business Daily (@NBDPress) August 3, 2023