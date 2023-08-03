Korea Launches LK99 Superconductor Verification Committee

The Korean Society of Superconductivity and Cryogenics (KSSC) told the Korea JoongAng Daily Thursday, that it has skepticism towards the LK99 results.

The verification committee includes research institutes from Seoul National University, Korea University, Pohang University of Science and Technology and Sungkyunkwan University. The committee is led by Kim Chang-young, a physics professor at Seoul National University.

