What If We Could Eliminate Aging and Disease?

João Pedro de Magalhães, a professor of molecular biogerontology at the Institute of Inflammation and Aging at the University of Birmingham in England, has calculated how long people can live if there was no aging and disease. The human mortality rate between the ages of 10-20 is when we are not dying from aging and most age related disease.

The initial mortality rate (IMR) is the death rate independent of aging. The mortality rate doubles every 8 years after we turn 30. The IMR is about 0.0002/year.

The IMR of a typical population in an industrialized nation is 0.0005/year. This would mean a life expectancy of 1,200 years. The lower IMR of 0.0002/year gives a life expectancy of 3,500 years. This assumes a constant IMR without wars or major new pests. If we improve the safety of transportation and other areas of accidents then we could further increase aging independent life expectancy.

The professor has study long lived animals. There needs to be better DNA damage and cellular repair. This would confer cancer resistance and resistance to aging.

His hypothesis is that humans have a very complicated set of computerlike programs in our DNA that turn us into an adult human being. But maybe some of these same programs, as they continue into later life, become detrimental.

The immune system is his first target. There are specific tissues, such as the thymus, that can be targeted for rejuvenation. We could change hust one transcription factor [a protein that acts on genetic material] and regenerate the thymus. Rewriting our genetic software could redesign human biology to delay or even reverse aging. This would be difficult but obviously would be great if it is successful.

He has compiled most of his ideas on aging at senescence.info.