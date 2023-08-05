Pepsi Confirms Over 450 Miles of Range for Tesla Semi and Less than 1.7 KWH per Mile

Pepsi is deploying Tesla Semis at its Sacramento, CA location in long-haul applications with heavy loads. Trip distances are up to 450 miles on a single charge.

One of the drivers indicates that they are needing less than 1.7 kWH per mile.

The Tesla Semi can be charged from 5% to 90% in 20 to 30 minutes.

The actual truck drivers are reporting it has a great turn radius and has very comfortable drive.

Three of the 21 trucks are on long haul routes and they are pulling full loads.

They added a second sub station and access an added 3 MW of electricity. They added more electrical and charging infrastructure.

The Tandem axel helps give the truck flexibility for handling the loads efficiently.

California’s Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) rule requires truck manufacturers to sell an increasing percentage of zero-emissions vehicles in the state, starting in 2024. By 2035, at least 55% of Class 2b-3 truck sales, 75% of Class 4-8 truck sales, and 40% of Class 7-8 tractor sales must be zero-emissions. And California is not the only state setting goals for the sale of zero-emissions vehicles; other states and provinces have followed suit.

Run On Less – Electric DEPOT – Pepsi Beverages from NACFE on Vimeo.

About Run on Less — Electric DEPOT

The next Run on Less event will focus on likely the biggest challenge to scaling the deployment of electric trucks. Lots of fleets have deployed one or two electric trucks, but few have made the move to having 15 or more trucks. This event, which we are calling Run on Less – Electric DEPOT (RoL-E DEPOT), will feature eight fleet depots with 15+ Class 3 to 8 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) operating in the U.S., Canada or Mexico.

The three week tests will be in September 2023. Detailed results and findings will be published in a focused report in mid-2024.

One of the key learnings from Run on Less – Electric was that the transition to electric vehicles is about much more than just the trucks themselves. It is about charging, infrastructure, grid capacity, resilience, etc. That’s what led us to the idea of RoL-E DEPOT, which will give us the opportunity to learn and share best practices for scaling electric trucks at depots.

In order to ensure the long-term success of electric trucks, we need to start learning from fleets who are beginning to scale their use of electric vehicles.

Our goal is to explain fleet scaling considerations such as charging infrastructure, engagement with utilities, total cost of ownership management, driver and technician training, charge management, etc. We also will highlight effective partnerships between fleets, OEMs, and utilities. And we will take a deep dive look into utilities, charging equipment, construction, etc.