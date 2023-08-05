Video of Fully Levitating LK99 With What Appears to Be Flux Pinning From China

First video of LK-99 Full Levitation with flux pinning. The video was posted to the Chinese video-sharing site BiliBili and claims to be a highly pure synthesized sample of LK-99.
Either this is a very well-done fake, or we really did just enter the era of room temperature superconductors. What is seen here (stable levitation above a dipole magnet) can *only* be a result of flux pinning. If the sample was a previously known low temp SC that had been… https://t.co/BuMt6L9k1h
— Andrew Higgins (@A_J_Higgins) August 5, 2023
Given time and resources, any chemist or material scientist could reproduce it. If it's real, the cat is out of the bag.
— Andrew Higgins (@A_J_Higgins) August 5, 2023
First video of LK-99 Full Levitation, aka flux-pinning
This video was just posted to the Chinese video-sharing site BiliBili and claims to be a highly pure synthesized sample of LK-99.
What is the physical phenomenon behind this and what does it mean?
Levitation of… pic.twitter.com/KGRhGjtrOy
— Andrew Cote (@Andercot) August 5, 2023
Note that this orientation of magnets on the bottom produces whats called a 'dipole field', like that of a bar magnet. If the material on top was a simple diamagnetic, then it is physically impossible for it to stably levitate, especially when poked by the stick.
This is from a…
— Andrew Cote (@Andercot) August 5, 2023
Here's a video of a more traditional SC sample which is cooled down, showing the same kind of shakiness when slightly perturbed. pic.twitter.com/PguemytbGn
— Andrew Cote (@Andercot) August 6, 2023
The attached tweet shows a video of what would be the world’s first fully levitating LK-99 superconductor sample.
I am leaning towards there being some validity to the video, because the uploader “炼丹师阿翔” had previously documented another replication attempt of his which… https://t.co/5EndkKfRJs pic.twitter.com/oAIdM9Aojv
— Floates0x (@floates0x) August 5, 2023
I figured that pinned vortices take quite some depinning force to be moved away from their pinning centres, hence for small movements it rather snaps back than relocate pinned vortices. If I recall correctly this snapping back is what we want.
— Jorrit de Boer (@JorritdeBoer) August 5, 2023
Another copy of the video is from douyin.com.
Unverified fully levitating #lk99 from China pic.twitter.com/MF9744UAeM
— LERE (@lere0_0) August 5, 2023
