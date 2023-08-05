Video of Fully Levitating LK99 With What Appears to Be Flux Pinning From China

First video of LK-99 Full Levitation with flux pinning. The video was posted to the Chinese video-sharing site BiliBili and claims to be a highly pure synthesized sample of LK-99.

Either this is a very well-done fake, or we really did just enter the era of room temperature superconductors. What is seen here (stable levitation above a dipole magnet) can *only* be a result of flux pinning. If the sample was a previously known low temp SC that had been… https://t.co/BuMt6L9k1h — Andrew Higgins (@A_J_Higgins) August 5, 2023

Given time and resources, any chemist or material scientist could reproduce it. If it's real, the cat is out of the bag. — Andrew Higgins (@A_J_Higgins) August 5, 2023

First video of LK-99 Full Levitation, aka flux-pinning This video was just posted to the Chinese video-sharing site BiliBili and claims to be a highly pure synthesized sample of LK-99. What is the physical phenomenon behind this and what does it mean? Levitation of… pic.twitter.com/KGRhGjtrOy — Andrew Cote (@Andercot) August 5, 2023

Note that this orientation of magnets on the bottom produces whats called a 'dipole field', like that of a bar magnet. If the material on top was a simple diamagnetic, then it is physically impossible for it to stably levitate, especially when poked by the stick. This is from a… — Andrew Cote (@Andercot) August 5, 2023

Here's a video of a more traditional SC sample which is cooled down, showing the same kind of shakiness when slightly perturbed. pic.twitter.com/PguemytbGn — Andrew Cote (@Andercot) August 6, 2023

The attached tweet shows a video of what would be the world’s first fully levitating LK-99 superconductor sample. I am leaning towards there being some validity to the video, because the uploader “炼丹师阿翔” had previously documented another replication attempt of his which… https://t.co/5EndkKfRJs pic.twitter.com/oAIdM9Aojv — Floates0x (@floates0x) August 5, 2023

I figured that pinned vortices take quite some depinning force to be moved away from their pinning centres, hence for small movements it rather snaps back than relocate pinned vortices. If I recall correctly this snapping back is what we want. — Jorrit de Boer (@JorritdeBoer) August 5, 2023

Another copy of the video is from douyin.com.