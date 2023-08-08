Princeton University Reporting Failed LK99 Research Results

Princeton University has reported their research which will post to Arxiv tomorrow. They failed to get superconducting results but could not get the copper to the right lead sites. Results where the group fail to get any partial levitation are not good attempts at replication.

1. Samples following the described synthesis are multi-phase

2. Single crystals of an apatite phase can be isolated and are transparent. Our SXRD solution agrees with published powder pattern

3. Cu doping on Pb site seems not feasible based on formation energy calculations

Here is a link to our recent findings on #LK99 together with @PrincetonPhys and @chhendon, which will appear on arxiv tomorrow. Most important findings are summarized below . https://t.co/156rF5AtNg — Schoop Lab (@SchoopLab) August 8, 2023

