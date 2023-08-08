Rocket Labs Plans 20 Launches Next Year

Youtuber David G is livestreaming the Rocket Labs quarterly earnings call.
Rocket Labs is doing very well and is on track to 15 launches in 2023. Their average launch selling price is increasing.
They sold ten launches in the quarter and are on track to 20 launches in 2024.
They are developing a larger medium payload Neutron rocket.
