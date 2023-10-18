Contract China to Rebuild a New Safe Gaza

China has made thousands of high density high rise living areas. It is the main form of housing in modern China, Hong Kong and Singapore and many other asian countries. There is no talk of inhumane living conditions in Manhattan or for the Asian high rise developments. There can be very comfortable population density of 400,000 people per square miles. Six to eight square miles out of the 141 square miles of Gaza can be rebuilt with China high rises. China real estate developers are currently under used because of a real estate crash in China.

There are many in Gaza living in refugee camps. They along with everyone else after this current war would be moved into the New high rise housing development. There is over billion of dollars given each year from Europe, US and Aide agencies to Gaza.

All other existing buildings that are not leveled in the war will be dismantled after the new high rise is built. Underground barriers to a depth of over 400 feet will be built. Tunneling out would require new tunnels that would be miles long and complete close circuit camera monitoring of everything within 5 stories of ground level.

All money for reconstruction and aid would be funneled through the China contractors. All heavy construction equipment would only be operated by the international contractors.

All new construction or modifications would be passed to the UN and then to China contractors or international contractors.

Graymirror described a proposal for high rise housing for Gaza and also described how the world has a warped view of global conflicts.