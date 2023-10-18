China has made thousands of high density high rise living areas. It is the main form of housing in modern China, Hong Kong and Singapore and many other asian countries. There is no talk of inhumane living conditions in Manhattan or for the Asian high rise developments. There can be very comfortable population density of 400,000 people per square miles. Six to eight square miles out of the 141 square miles of Gaza can be rebuilt with China high rises. China real estate developers are currently under used because of a real estate crash in China.
There are many in Gaza living in refugee camps. They along with everyone else after this current war would be moved into the New high rise housing development. There is over billion of dollars given each year from Europe, US and Aide agencies to Gaza.
All other existing buildings that are not leveled in the war will be dismantled after the new high rise is built. Underground barriers to a depth of over 400 feet will be built. Tunneling out would require new tunnels that would be miles long and complete close circuit camera monitoring of everything within 5 stories of ground level.
All money for reconstruction and aid would be funneled through the China contractors. All heavy construction equipment would only be operated by the international contractors.
All new construction or modifications would be passed to the UN and then to China contractors or international contractors.
Graymirror described a proposal for high rise housing for Gaza and also described how the world has a warped view of global conflicts.
14 thoughts on “Contract China to Rebuild a New Safe Gaza”
Buddy – have you watched the Video published on You Tube for 10 SqM Apartments in China? No, not a place I would choose to live, given a choice. Pretty much right out of some raging sci fi movie.
This is a bad idea. Go to Youtube and type this into the search box: tofu dreg. The videos will speak for themselves.
How about this as a solution to the Fermi Paradox…
As a cautionary tale, told across all galaxies and dimensions, Earth shows how horrible Individual Organics behave, absent the benevolent rule of The Supreme AI.
Yes, lets have the people in Gaza enjoy all the benefits of tofu dreg construction. The Israeli’s will not have to bomb anything. The buildings will fall down their own after a few years. Assuming the contractor can even finish them before going bankrupt.
The hellhole would then drop one hell level down, Brett. Kuwait threw out 200k of them; they put Lebanon on the road to ruin, they tried to take over Jordan and lost 10k+. The problem with Palestinians is that they were fabricated in 1964 by the Soviets and Nasser to deny the actual indigenous people (primarily Jews, but also Aramean Christians, Druse and the few surviving Samaritans) the right to self-determine creating a counter claim overnight. Prior to that they were bonafide Egyptians and Syrians/Jordanians.. They were not originally all bad people I’m sure, last polling shows 56% or so voting for Hamas in Gaza, but they are so thoroughly brainwashed, and fractured, and given support externally that they are the most irredentist group of people on this planet. They don’t want any sort of coexistence. They just want to genocide the Israelis or go out in a pyre trying.
“His Majesty’s Government view(s) with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine, or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country.”
Balfour Declaration, Nov. 2, 1917
Trust. That is the real issue. You say ‘Gaza’ can’t be trusted – but IMHO its really HAMAS/IRAN who can’t be trusted. Obviously Hamas must be destroyed and the Gazans must be freed from their control. Then, perhaps, a framework could be made where the ‘Gazans’ could be allowed access to the resources they need to create a decent standard of living, governed by politicians not controlled by other countries. A pipedream certainly, but this is what I believe the majority of the people of Gaza would support. Unfortunately the Militants like Hamas, and their corresponding Zealots in Israel who demand 10x Retribution are in control of the situation. And the rest of the world seems to only see the point of view of one of those two groups. Its the normal people who don’t give a damn which ‘side’ is right that suffer.
I think the Chinese could do an excellent job rebuilding the Gaza strip. However….they would need a guarantee of unrestricted access to building equipment and material, and free travel for all workers. As well a consistent supply of water and electricity. If the people of Gaza had this, they could rebuild the city themselves.
Gaza cannot be trusted to rebuild. All construction needs to be done by China or international contractors. No heavy equipment for them. All the money is coming from Europe and US, don’t give money only build the peaceful construction
Who will decide on what gets built?
How large of a Chinese military force would be deployed to the Gaza Strip and off-shore waters to protect the crew and equipment?
Will those people of Gaza (enevitably) opposed to so massive a Chinese presence on their sacred soil be tried and punished by the Chinese military, or…?
How does China deal with opponents in China?
It would be enormously cheaper to just vacate Gaza and just pay some hellhole in Africa to take the people.
That — unsurprisingly — was my first thought. Gaza is the poster child for ‘this is what endless international “aid” produces after ¾ of a century’. Wicked overpopulation for the limited area. Little to no meaningful self-sufficiency. Endless graft. Absurd poverty. Disaffected youth, harnessed by the likes of Islamic Jïhad to nefarious ends.
Depopulate by deportation?
Might actually be THE most humane route to ‘handle’ the problem. Might. really hard to sell though. So easy to label with Genocide or Ethnic Cleansing or other euphemisms. Yet and still, even though I am constantly enjoined to debate the righteous sounding ‘2 state solution’, I find that a straight dividisero may well be the best approach.
I know I’ll be dissed for it. Still … … …
Instead of ethnic cleansing, how about a big next future?
(I’m in free-fall, dreaming of parachutes)
China and Holland combine their respective skills in building land where once was seawater only.
Part the waters, and raise up a New Palestine from the Med.
Ridiculous, I know, but technically feasible.
And, not a crime against humanity.
(unbraced for impact)
Given the historical precedent, I am not sure if you are joking or not.