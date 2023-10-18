Gaza Hospital That Was Not Destroyed Just Its Parking Lot

There was an argument last night about a hospital in Gaza that the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and other sources claimed was destroyed. They also instantly reported at least 500 dead. This is surprising because usually it takes time to dig through wreckage and count the dead.

There was a blast at al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, a Christian-run medical complex in central Gaza City. Hamas claimed that hundreds died.

Hamas claimed it was an Israeli missile that destroyed the hospital and killed over 500.

Israel claimed it was a misfired Palestinian missile and have live tape recordings of Palestinians talking about their own mistake.

In daylight, it can be seen that the hospital was not destroyed. There is a crater in a parking lot and there are a few burned cars.

The false claims did incite demonstrations and attacks on US and Israeli embassies throughout the middle east.