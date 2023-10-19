Fish & Wildlife Service Overseeing SpaceX Concrete Debris Cleanup

SpaceX is cleaning up the concrete debris from the inaugural Starship launch! Personnel from the Fish & Wildlife Service and Texas Parks have been spotted onsite, likely overseeing the process.

Felix Schlang and John Cargile of What About It report this information and provide photos.

Fish & Wildlife approval is main obstacle to SpaceX getting FAA approval for a second orbital launch attempt.

