Fish & Wildlife Service Overseeing SpaceX Concrete Debris Cleanup

SpaceX is cleaning up the concrete debris from the inaugural Starship launch! Personnel from the Fish & Wildlife Service and Texas Parks have been spotted onsite, likely overseeing the process.
Felix Schlang and John Cargile of What About It report this information and provide photos.
Fish & Wildlife approval is main obstacle to SpaceX getting FAA approval for a second orbital launch attempt.
SpaceX is cleaning up the concrete debris from the inaugural Starship launch! Personnel from the Fish & Wildlife Service and Texas Parks have been spotted onsite, likely overseeing the process.
📸@GroundTruthPics for WAI pic.twitter.com/z92d88XGhl
— What about it!? (@FelixSchlang) October 19, 2023
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.