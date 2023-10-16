Iranian and Domestic Gaza Explosives, Bombs, Missiles and Drones

There will be heavy price for ultimate peace.

Hamas is Gaza has fired 6000 out of 20,000 or more rockets, so Iran has supplied and Hamas has made a lot of weapons. There explosives, mortars, missiles and drones.

There are 30,000 to 200,000 equipped soldiers. They do not have tanks but they are an equipped army. In the US army divisions are made up of three or four brigades and include 10,000 to 15,000 soldiers. I would estimate 3-10 divisions and 10 divisions of reservists. There are also more soldiers in Hezbollah and Lebanon.

This army has the Hamas Charter. Hamas was voted in with 44% of the populace. Those who do not want to fight are used as human shields. Hamas puts its bases in or behind schools, Mosques and hospitals.

Imperial Japan attacked Pearl Harbor and the US has 111,000 combat casualties. Japan had about 2 million military deaths and 2 million civilian deaths but inflicted about 25 million deaths with atrocities and war crimes in China, Manila and other places. This included the rape of Nanjing. The Hamas attack on Israel last week was like a smaller scale rape of Nanjing.

Japan surrendered after two nuclear bombs and the fear the Soviets joining the invasion. The US was preparing to invade in operations larger than D-Day. This operation was called Operation Downfall. Imperial Japan was going to defend with Operation Ketsugo. The intent of Operation Downfall was to invade, occupy, and bring about the unconditional surrender of Japan within 18 months of the defeat of Germany. It would require 1,700,000 U.S. troops, according to the plan. By late 1944, U.S. Army casualties had skyrocketed to 65,000 per month. The bloody battles for Iwo Jima and Okinawa were a real shock. Casualties on Saipan had been bad enough, and initial planning for Downfall was based on the Saipan ratio of about one U.S. casualty for every seven Japanese defenders. By Okinawa, it was closer to one U.S. casualty for every one or two Japanese defenders.

Ketsugo was a Japanese military strategy during World War II that involved training civilians to resist an American invasion. The plan included:

Training children to fight with improvised weapons

Organizing millions of civilians into paramilitary units

Arming civilians with bamboo spears and other primitive weapons

Training all able-bodied civilians to attack Americans in guerrilla operations

Using tens of thousands of suicide bombers

Using mini-suicide submarines

Imperial Japan was tougher but breaking a widespread culture of the eagerness and willingness to commit atrocities is the heavy price of ultimate peace.

Continued images of the weapons left behind by al Qassam and friends in S. #Israel: Chinese Type 80/Iranian PKM-T80, three Chinese Type 56-1, pic.twitter.com/qCTeaQDAHs — Cᴀʟɪʙʀᴇ Oʙsᴄᴜʀᴀ (@CalibreObscura) October 10, 2023