U.S. Defense Officials have reportedly convinced the Israeli Government not to launch a Preemptive Strike on Hezbollah Forces in Lebanon, with them promising that U.S. Naval Assets in the Eastern Mediterranean including the USS Gerald R. Ford Aircraft Carrier will provide Military Assistance if Hezbollah does launch a Major Attack against Israel.
According to the Iranian Foreign Minister, there could be Preemptive Measures taken by the Axis of Resistance against Israel in the coming hours; the Axis of Resistance includes Iran, Syria, and Hezbollah as well as any Anti-Western or Anti-Israeli Militia Groups (aka Terrorists) under Irans control.
3 thoughts on “Reports the US Navy Agrees to Defend Israel Versus Hezbollah”
That’s nice and all but no one should put too much trust in promises from the US, the West or NATO. They have a tendency of providing half of what an ally needs just to try to keep the enemy and their proxy ally fighting as long as possible. Not saying Israel shouldn’t accept what help comes just like Ukraine does but they shouldn’t bet the farm on getting everything the need.
Jim Jordan has promised to stop funding for Ukraine. Jim has the balls to stand up against the globalist atheists who want President Putin dead. Putin is a powerful leader who powerfully stands for traditional Christian values. /s
You do realize that intelligent, informed people can argue against funding Ukraine in good faith without giving to figs about Putin, right? There is precisely zero need for a naive trust in the character of an authoritarian head of state to make the argument, nor for the argument to have political traction. None.
It’s ridiculous to think that if you removed bad faith, ulterior motive, and blind paranoia, that arguments against some foreign policies and for others would magically disappear.