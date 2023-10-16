Reports the US Navy Agrees to Defend Israel Versus Hezbollah

U.S. Defense Officials have reportedly convinced the Israeli Government not to launch a Preemptive Strike on Hezbollah Forces in Lebanon, with them promising that U.S. Naval Assets in the Eastern Mediterranean including the USS Gerald R. Ford Aircraft Carrier will provide Military Assistance if Hezbollah does launch a Major Attack against Israel.

According to the Iranian Foreign Minister, there could be Preemptive Measures taken by the Axis of Resistance against Israel in the coming hours; the Axis of Resistance includes Iran, Syria, and Hezbollah as well as any Anti-Western or Anti-Israeli Militia Groups (aka Terrorists) under Irans control.

