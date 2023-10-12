NASA Bennu Asteroid Sample Has Organic Material and Abundant Water

On Sept. 24, 2023 NASA recovered a 250-gram dust sample from the Bennu asteroid, marking the first sample return of its kind in America and concluding the seven-year OSIRIS-REx mission. The asteroid sample mission was launched in 2016 and traveled an estimated 3.86 billion miles before it first landed on the Bennu asteroid in 2020. the Bennu asteroid samples collected by the OSIRIS-Rex mission contain water, carbon and organic molecules — the building blocks of life.

The sample has since been kept under a “nitrogen purge,” connected to a continuous flow of nitrogen to keep it pure of “earthly contaminants.”

“Bennu is a potentially hazardous asteroid, and what we learn from the sample will help us better understand the types of asteroids that could come our way,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said when the sample was recovered.

“At nearly 5% carbon by weight, carbon being the central element of life, far exceeding our goals of 60 grams. This is the largest carbon-rich asteroid sample ever returned to Earth,” Nelson said. “First analysis shows samples that contain abundant water in the form of hydrated clay minerals, minerals and carbon.”