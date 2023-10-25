SpaceX loaded 10 million pounds of fuel for a successful flight rehearsal. The SpaceX Super Heavy Starship is read
Starship and Super Heavy were loaded with more than 10 million pounds of propellant today in a flight-like rehearsal ahead of launch pic.twitter.com/VbBTdR5h9p
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 25, 2023
Vehicle is ready for the second test flight of a fully integrated Starship, pending regulatory approval pic.twitter.com/9tC4yKecmw
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 25, 2023
The launchpad has been upgraded with a water deluge system and that system has been tested to protect against any damage during launch.
5 thoughts on “SpaceX Super Heavy Starship is Ready for a Second Orbital Flight Test”
The future we were promised was flying cars but I’m willing to settle for 100% reusable super heavy rockets.
There’s a really interesting book called “where’s my flying car” about the politics of technology. Really eye opening.
The apparent FAA delay should be viewed in the context where SpaceX went many weeks conducting its own investigation and implementing remedies before handing the results of the investigation over to the FAA. So, as the current point in time, the delay was more SpaceX’s doing than the FAA’s. As for the Fish and Wildlife Service, provided that the FAA wanting their input before issuing a license is reasonable, the FWS delay is currently reasonable but becomes unreasonable as the time passes.
FWS are supposedly concerned about fresh water from deluge system splashing onto sandy estuary around a rocket launch site. In an area frequently subject to Hurricanes. And want to delay launch for up to 4 months while they mull it over.
This is so far from being reasonable that its laughable. It’s clearly nothing more than a corrupt politically motivated power flex by unseen hands angry the Elon is not bowed over and kissing the ring of power for their tribe. It’s destructive mafia stand-over tactics.
Agreed.