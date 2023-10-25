Israel Delays Gaza Ground Invasion So US Can Deploy Navy, Planes and Missile Defenses

Israel has delayed an expected invasion of Gaza for now so that the United States can rush missile defences to the region to protect U.S. troops there, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. and Israeli officials.
The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) is a missile system that intercepts incoming ballistic missiles in their terminal phase. THAAD is designed to intercept targets both inside and outside the atmosphere. It can intercept missiles at altitudes of 40-150 km and ranges of up to 200 km. THAAD is highly effective, with a 100% intercept success rate in flight tests. It can mitigate the potential effects of enemy intermediate- and short-range ballistic missiles, even hypersonic versions. THAAD’s non-explosive, hit-to-kill kinetic impact minimizes risk of detonation. The estimated cost of a THAAD system is $1.135 billion.
According to U.S. Defense Officials, the Army is currently Scrambling to Deploy at least 12 Air Defense Systems to the multiple Countries across the Middle East before the Israeli Invasion of the Gaza Strip is set to soon begin. The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Battery for use against Ballistic Missiles is currently on its way to Saudi Arabia from Fort Bliss, Texas, while at least 11 MIM-104 Patriot Surface-to-Air Missile Systems from both Fort Liberty, North Carolina and Fort Sill, Oklahoma are heading to Locations in Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
The Pentagon is deploying two carrier strike groups, eleven Burke-class destroyers, a number of Ticonderoga-class cruisers, amphibious assault ships, THAAD and Patriot missile defense systems, multiple squadrons of fighter jets, strategic bombers, and undisclosed assets to the… pic.twitter.com/7j9aIPk9Zf
— KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) October 25, 2023
🚨🚨🚨Update: US and NATO moving troops quickly to Greece, Cyprus, and across the Middle East!
Some secretly, others publicly!! Largest deployment of troops since the 2003 Invasion of Iraq!! pic.twitter.com/lhA2NXo95s
— US Civil Defense News (@CaptCoronado) October 25, 2023
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
8 thoughts on “Israel Delays Gaza Ground Invasion So US Can Deploy Navy, Planes and Missile Defenses”
Supposedly the US is sending back 2 Iron Dome systems to Israel the US Army acquired. Not clear if this is “lending” them back on the promise that they will be returned after the immediate threat is gone, or if this is truly sending then back.
Hamas and Persia planned to entice Israel into invading Gaza. House to house urban warfare defenders have a four to one attrition advantage over the attackers. Hamas has trained and prepared to attrit 300,000 warriors and 3 million civilians. Let’s get the show on the road.
Comrade, quoting Marshal Zhukov’s experience from the Great Patriotic War does not take into account changes in remote sensor platform technologies, including widespread individual level IR and squad level drones, plus remotely operated chemical sniffers for mines and IEDs. Add in complete air supremacy, not superiority, supremacy enabling over watch with extreme prejudice and the odds change drastically.
Sewers and tunnels were used to advantage in Stalingrad of glorious memory, but when they are known and mapped by the enemy they become containable kill boxes for the enemy who wants to destroy the tunnels and their occupants. Making an entrance and then pumping a Fuel Air Explosive will eliminate the problem to a great extent.
Zyklon B is the answer to the Muslim question? You’ll need some large ovens.
Seems to be the Muslim solution to everyone else
I don’t have a dog in this fight. Yes, Islam is a dictatorial government with the goal of enslaving the world. Every citizen must bow down six times per day to the chief. Every citizen is commanded to murder every non citizen. Wherever Muslims go they do not assimilate. They overthrow the government unless met with superior force.
Yep
If by Chief you mean God, it’s only 5 times a day. Because, you know, that makes all the difference 🙂
Comments are closed.