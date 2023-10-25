Israel Delays Gaza Ground Invasion So US Can Deploy Navy, Planes and Missile Defenses

Israel has delayed an expected invasion of Gaza for now so that the United States can rush missile defences to the region to protect U.S. troops there, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. and Israeli officials.

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) is a missile system that intercepts incoming ballistic missiles in their terminal phase. THAAD is designed to intercept targets both inside and outside the atmosphere. It can intercept missiles at altitudes of 40-150 km and ranges of up to 200 km. THAAD is highly effective, with a 100% intercept success rate in flight tests. It can mitigate the potential effects of enemy intermediate- and short-range ballistic missiles, even hypersonic versions. THAAD’s non-explosive, hit-to-kill kinetic impact minimizes risk of detonation. The estimated cost of a THAAD system is $1.135 billion.

According to U.S. Defense Officials, the Army is currently Scrambling to Deploy at least 12 Air Defense Systems to the multiple Countries across the Middle East before the Israeli Invasion of the Gaza Strip is set to soon begin. The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Battery for use against Ballistic Missiles is currently on its way to Saudi Arabia from Fort Bliss, Texas, while at least 11 MIM-104 Patriot Surface-to-Air Missile Systems from both Fort Liberty, North Carolina and Fort Sill, Oklahoma are heading to Locations in Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The Pentagon is deploying two carrier strike groups, eleven Burke-class destroyers, a number of Ticonderoga-class cruisers, amphibious assault ships, THAAD and Patriot missile defense systems, multiple squadrons of fighter jets, strategic bombers, and undisclosed assets to the Middle East.

Update: US and NATO moving troops quickly to Greece, Cyprus, and across the Middle East! Some secretly, others publicly!! Largest deployment of troops since the 2003 Invasion of Iraq!!