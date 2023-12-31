Hydrogen Terminated Diamond Could Enable Next Level Electronics

HTD (Hydrogen terminated diamond) is a candidate topological Mott material. The ARPES measurements on HTD were done with low energy resolution of 100 meV and could not resolve a possible Dirac cone for which higher resolution ARPES measurements at low temperatures are needed in the future. Diamond is an insulator in the bulk and has both metal and insulator phases on HTD surface. Moreover, since the metal phase on the HTD surface comes from the Mott IMT, HTD is interpreted as an inhomogeneous, topological Mott material.

This is early lab work that needs more confirmation, improvement and then scaling.

In conclusion, researchers found that the local metal phase induced by the Mott IMT in HTD reduces resistance of channel in the HTD-based transistor. Finally, the local metal phase leads to high carrier and current densities in the transistor—the Mott transistor that can be used in the following applications: neuromorphic device for neuromorphic computing, RF power amplifier over 10 GHz power transistor with high current, and in devices for non-Boolean computing.

A limitation of semiconductor transistors using semiconductor characteristics is the high power and heat dissipated due to high on-resistance in the electrically conducting channel. Past attempts have been made to reduce the resistance of the channel, such as the Mott transistor utilizing metallic character. However, the Mott insulator VO2-based transistor does not cause high gating effect due to large leakage current. Although GaN semiconductor-based power transistors are used for high power applications, their performance is limited by the high heat dissipation.

Diamond is an ultra-wide bandgap semiconductor with very attractive electrical, thermal, and mechanical characteristics. In particular, there has been significant progress in the synthesis of hole-doped diamond using boron as the dopant element, but challenges remain, especially the detrimental effect on crystallinity arising from high boron concentrations. Hydrogen termination of diamond surfaces is an attractive alternative that leads to hole (or p-type) conductivity enabled by adsorbates molecules from air or by a layer of a metal oxide. The adsorbate molecules or the metal oxide layer on hydrogen-terminated diamond (HTD) surface act as high electron affinity materials and lead to the formation of a quasi-two-dimensional hole gas confined near the HTD surface via the phenomenon of surface transfer doping. This has enhanced diamond’s potential for electronics applications, especially with regard to high-current and high-power transistors.