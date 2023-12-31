Original LK99 South Korean Researchers Will Present March 4, 2024 at APS March Meeting 2024

On March 4, 2024, most of the original team of South Korean LK99 Room Temperature and atmospheric pressure superconductors researchers will have a short 12 minute presentation at the American Physical Society conference.

Abstract: A16.00002 : Partial levitation, type-II-superconductor characteristic, at room temperature and atmospheric pressure in PCPOSOS 8:12 AM–8:24 AM

Presenter:

Hyun-Tak Kim

(College of William and Mary)

Authors:

Hyun-Tak Kim

(College of William and Mary)

Sukbae Lee

(QERC in Korea)

Sungyeon Im

(QERC in Korea)

SooMin An

(QERC in Korea)

Keun Ho Auh

(QERC in Korea)

Collaboration:

College of William & Mary, Quantum Energy Research Center in Korea

We synthesized materials, Pb10-xCux(P(O1-ySy)4)6O1-zSz (PCPOSOS), called PCPOSOS, which exhibit superconducting behavior at room temperature and atmospheric pressure. These materials displayed characteristics of a superconductor, including zero resistance, the Meissner effect, and partial levitation when placed on a magnet (arXiv: 2307.12037). The partial levitation is caused by an inhomogeneity in the magnetic field of the magnet and occurred within the range of critical magnetic fields, Hc1 and Hc2. That is, the magnetic field of the magnet increased with going from center to the edge of magnet. The magnet had approximately 2000G at the center and approximately 3,000G at its edge. The levitation occurred near center. This indicates the center of the magnet is close to Hc1. It disappeared between center and the edge near Hc2, with Hc1 being much smaller than Hc2, because the magnetic moment at Hc2 is much smaller than that at Hc1. When the magnet is slightly moved, the levitation returns to its original position. This phenomenon is analyzed as flux pinning, which is typical of a type-II superconductor. Moreover, the quantum-locking phenomenon, characteristic of a Type-I superconductor, may appear. However, we interpret PCPOSOS as a Type-II superconductor. We will show two videos of levitations and two videos of magnets.

Nextbigfuture observes that there does not look like there will be thin film LK99 results at the March, 2024 presentation.

Important Recent LK99 News

Chinese universities and research labs have published experimental evidence in support of LK99 as a room temperature superconductor. The amount of superconducting material that is made in pile of LK99 powder is small. The LK99 needs to have precisely located copper and phosphorous. This leaves one dimensional molecular chains of superconducting material. All previous superconductors have been found to absorb microwaves. It is the nature of superconducting material that they exclude magnetic fields and thus the electronic and magnetic behavior is observed based on interaction with microwaves.

The US military (Air Force Research Lab) gave some small funding to Chapman University to work on thin film LK99. Thin film LK99 is the only form of the materials with reported superconducting levels of low resistance.