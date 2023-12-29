SpaceX Starship Production Needs to Be 300 Per Year

The super heavy booster can be used more frequently than the ship, as it returns in about ~6 minutes and can theoretically be ready for reflght in an hour.

The ship needs to complete at least one orbit, but often several to have the ground track line back up with the launch site, so reuse may only be daily.

This means that ship production needs to be roughly an order of magnitude higher than booster production.

To achieve Mars colonization in roughly three decades, we need ship production to be 100/year, but ideally rising to 300/year.

This will go along with one Super Heavy Booster built per week.

SpaceX just completed static fires of the Super Heavy Booster 10 and Starship 28 for the third orbital Starship launch.

