193 Correct Public Predictions in a Row

I made 193 correct resolved public predictions in a row on Metaculus. Everything that I predicted and resolved over the last 78 days was correct. A prediction could have been made over the last year or longer but the answer was determined so that the prediction became true or false.

This compare to the Metaculus company account making a collective 13 incorrect predictions out of 291 predictions made that resolved over the same time period.

In 2023, I am ranking 25th out of a likely 5000+ Metaculus forecasters for Baseline accuracy. This is likely a top 0.5% placing.

Since Jan 1 2023, I made 471 correct predictions out of 480 predictions made. I made 9 incorrect predictions or 2% wrong and 98% right.

My prediction errors over 376 days were fewer than the Metaculus Group made over 78 days. This was with about 61% more predictions made.

The Metaculus Group made 44 incorrect predictions out of 929 predictions made since Jan 2, 2023.