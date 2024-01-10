A NASA NIAC phase 1 grant has been given to Geoffrey Landis to develop innovative concepts for a sample return from the surface of Venus. The project description is vague.

At 450°C and 92 atmosphere pressure, the surface of Venus is the most hostile environment to explore in the solar system. This project will pioneer a new approach to return a sample from the surface of Venus. The approach will merge an innovative carbon monoxide rocket technology to make propellant from the Venus atmosphere with innovations in high-temperature surface systems and solar aircraft.

The pressure at the bottom of the Earth’s ocean is about 1070 atmospheres.

Landis had a NASA NIAC grant to investigate the use of laser- and particle-beam pushed sails for propulsion for interstellar flight. In 2002 Landis addressed the annual convention of the American Association for the Advancement of Science on the possibilities and challenges of interstellar travel in what was described as the first serious discussion of how mankind will one day set sail to the nearest star. He went on to describe a star ship with a diamond sail, a few nanometres thick, powered by solar energy, which could achieve “10 per cent of the speed of light”.

He was selected again as a NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts fellow in 2012, with feasibility concept of a landsailing rover for Venus exploration,called Venus Landsailing Rover, and in 2015 was the science lead on a NIAC study to design a mission to Neptune’s moon Triton