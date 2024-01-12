AI Hype – LG CES New AI Buzzwords and a Future Self-Driving Concept Car

Prototypes, slideware and vaporware is easy. LG showed a cool prototype self driving concept car at CES 2024. There was also new AI marketing buzzwords and AI promises.

The concept car has swiveling seats so that passengers can look at any direction. There were also great LG screens to immerse passengers with video.

Real AI is emerging this year but there will also be a lot of AI Hype.

