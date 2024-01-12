Alaska Air Passenger Video During 737 Max Door Plug Failure Flight

An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after the door plug failed.

The Boeing 737-MAX 9 had 174 passengers and six crew members aboard.

*Airplane door blown in the air!!✈️* The plane's door blew off at an altitude of 16,000 feet. Due to this incident, the crew made an emergency landing. An Alaska Airlines flight departed from Portland to Ontario. This happened shortly after take off. All the passengers were pic.twitter.com/JGpbl0V2f8 — M Rk reddy (@meegadakoti) January 6, 2024

IAW NTSB report what cause de door plug separation on Alaska airlines 1282: The door translated upward direction and disconnected from all 12 door stops which resulted in the upper guide fitting to fracture pic.twitter.com/9SBNRujBVh — AircraftSpotter (@Aircraft_Spottr) January 11, 2024

An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a window blew out mid-air. The Boeing 737-MAX 9 had 174 passengers and six crew members aboard and was recently delivered to the airline. I don't think the 737 max is meant to be in the air pic.twitter.com/hLBhkIDMaC — Easily distracte (@shehzadkazmi) January 6, 2024

WOW: Passenger on Alaska Air flight 1282 shares her experience after a section of the aircraft ripped off mid-flight and required an emergency landing pic.twitter.com/sMwWZPLLDl — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 8, 2024

A passenger’s video posted to social media shows a side section of the fuselage, where a window would have been, missing – exposing passengers to the outside air. https://t.co/m4e1ASMxXZ #KAKEnews — KAKE News (@KAKEnews) January 6, 2024

Hmmm… shoddy workmanship in manufacture? IF SO, then Boeing … the company … goes down. EVERY other plane they’ve made becomes suspect. Every one, say in the last 5 years. (It is notable that the length-of-service of this particular fuselage has not been leaked. Has it been in service a month? A year? 2 or 3? Was there a particular crew of assembly hacks employed ‘back then’ that are not now? Or are they still there? Was some kind of torque-wrench supposed to be used to secure the bolts, which wasn’t, or which turned out to either be defective, or set to the incorrect torque setting?)

This is a RED HOT POTATO for Boeing. A nuclear shît-storm. That other planes have already been discovered as having ‘loose bolts’ is a shocker, actually. Imagine of the whole-fleet correlation was done on all available maintenance data! (AI could do such a specific correlation across all sorts of potentially lethal shortcomings in mere seconds, with all the data). If Boeing doesn’t come up — VERY quickly — with some kind of “defective materials” explanation, or “deficient maintenance protocol” finding, well I think we can watch Boeing fall from grace mighty fast.

Because Defective Materials (i.e. bolts out-of-spec, or fittings out-of-true, or a door panel torqued for some reason, or the aforementioned torque wrench being a bogey) and procedures is FIXABLE. Not only fixable, but fixable-and-provable. New procedures, second (or third, or 4th) independent QC checks, rëd-flags in software assessment, specifically keeping manual checks by “old codgers” who understand the intricacies of maintaining and building flawless commercial aircraft … really would do the trick.

Then Boeing lives to see another day.

Fess up, recall ALL aircraft made in the last 10 years, check ALL of the critical points-of-failure and FIX all of them FOR FREE. Don’t make another aircraft until all this work is completed, and comprehensively summarized before Congressional Board of Inquiry and Investigation.

‘Cuz, if they fall into the trap of calling the failure a one-off, and then evidence continues to pile up publicly that other fuselages ALREADY have had yellow-flag maintenance warnings of inadequate operational QC … then they’ve Fûqued. The 737 MAX debacle of self-crashing planes due to a software combo-bug some years back has barely worn off. Every time I geti into an Alaska 737 MAX (as I did 2× last week), I still think about it.

And now this?

Quite simply, I won’t be flying ANY flights in this QC nightmare bird until something seriously believable, forthright and actively remedial is done. Something water-tight. Then, and ONLY then, will I fly a Boeing bird.

Sheesh.

⋅-⋅-⋅ Just saying, ⋅-⋅-⋅

⋅-=≡ GoatGuy ✓ ≡=-⋅

Boeing CEO and FAA Audit

Boeing has FAA and NTSB (National Transport Safety Board) investigation all over the company.

Boeing is still the main US airplane contractor with most of the commercial and military plane business.

This is shifting a lot of customers and business away from Boeing to Airbus planes. The overall demand for Boeing flights will drop. Customers will choose Airbus options when possible.

Boeing did contract this work out. However, Boeing is responsible for the overall plane quality.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun fought back tears when addressing staff, admitting Boeing “must own up to its shortcomings” after the 737 MAX door plug blowout incident. pic.twitter.com/MHOJ1lPWMU — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) January 10, 2024

BREAKING: The FAA has announced it will increase its oversight over Boeing — and begin an immediate audit of the company's production and manufacturing — in the wake of the door plug blowing out of an Alaska Airlines flight last week. https://t.co/XCl4b9pl32 pic.twitter.com/mZxKLuHhR6 — ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2024

Fears of flying are becoming more difficult to tamp down for some travelers as the aviation industry suffers from back-to-back incidents, most notably when a door plug blew out off an Alaska Airlines flight Friday. https://t.co/bYINm09ti2 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 12, 2024