SpaceX Third Starship Orbital Launch Test Tracking to February 2024

Jessica Jensen, vice president of customer operations and integration at SpaceX, said securing an updated Federal Aviation Administration launch license was the key factor driving the schedule for the third Starship test flight. The third flight should be sometime in February 2024.

“From a hardware readiness perspective, we are targeting to be ready in January,” she said. The company performed static-fire tests of both the Super Heavy booster and Starship upper stage, or ship, intended for that launch in late December.

She said. “We’re expecting that [FAA] license to come in February. So, it’s looking like Flight 3 will occur in February.”

Refueling Tanker Launches for SpaceX Lunar Starship

The number of tanker launches needed for a Starship lunar lander mission has been a topic of disagreement. Elon Musk, founder and chief executive of SpaceX, once stated that no more than eight, and perhaps as few as four, tanker launches would be needed. But at an advisory committee meeting in November, Lakiesha Hawkins, assistant deputy associate administrator for NASA’s Moon to Mars Program, said the number of tanker launches was in “the high teens.”

Amit Kshatriya, deputy associate administrator for NASA’s Moon to Mars Program. “Probably the reason why you’re hearing different numbers is because we have a lot of different modeling and analysis iterations that are going on.”

SpaceX VP Jensen described an iterative process of flight and ground tests. “That will wind up determining how many missions we need,” she said.

It sounds like 10 plus or minus 4, but clearly there are many unknowns that will get sorted out in testing. The fact that there is so much uncertainty also seems to suggest that even if NASA and SpaceX start with a higher number of refuelings there could be ways to improve it towards 4-7 refueling.

So How Many refuelings? A lot but we could get better at doing it and improve the fuel transfer processes and the rockets over time.