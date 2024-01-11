Better Transcription of Seokbae Lee Sulfur LK99 Room Temperature Superconductor Talk

Here is a verified transcription of the Seokbae Lee, leader of the original korean LK99 teams talk from three days ago.

I would also like to thank Yonsei University and Director Lee Hak-bae of QILI (Quantum Industry Convergence Leading Institute) for making this announcement possible today. Uh.. the details of our participation in this, uh.. Professor Hakbae Lee explained to us here, uh.. we have our own reasons and how we have progressed so far. He persuaded me that I should talk about it to some extent at this point, so I decided to make a presentation like this. Uh.. But uh.. a little bit unfortunately, I um.. as of now.. Normally, when you say a scholar, I am also the representative, but when you say a scholar, it is correct to talk about it through a thesis, but that part is still in a state of revision. So, there are some limitations in those areas, so today, let’s first… put aside what I’ve done so far and the data that we have in the paper, and uh… what we’ve done so far and what we have. I will tell you briefly about the achievements.

Uh.. when we first started with the goal of creating a room temperature and pressure superconductor, we thought it was Kamerling Onnes’ dream. (Cough) Ah… Kamerling Onnes was the first person to discover superconductivity. Yes, but… You first discovered it in 1911, and now over 100 years have passed. Well, it’s been 110 years, and in some ways, we’ve taken on new challenges, and I’ll tell you about the extent to which we’ve achieved results.

First of all, I can tell you about three main things, but the main ones will probably be the ones you are most curious about. Where on earth did these people suddenly become room-temperature superconductors? What are your roots? Let me briefly talk about that first. Uh.. I will tell you a little bit about the key parts about the development status and the reason for the current controversy, and if possible, I will explain a little about various parts that I have had doubts about until now. I’d like to try to shed some light on this based on historical data. Even under limited circumstances. And now, as you mentioned earlier, we will briefly tell you about the reasons why we participated in QILI’s material development project, and also, as of now, we are working on a product called LK-99. So, uh… the paper was suddenly uploaded to the archive (arXiv), and since then, it’s been in China and the United States, and also India, right? Uh, I would like to briefly look at the situation, what kind of situation it has been in, the characteristics of that country, and how our country should be talked about right now.

Uh… first of all, I… ah, I have to tell you something about our teacher. Our teacher, Professor Choi Dong-sik, who passed away in 2017, majored in fluid theory and physics and theoretical physics chemistry. And about liquid theory, uh… he also created a new equation, and uh… through continuous research on that, especially when certain equations are created, viscosity, which is one of the most unique characteristics of liquids that we can use in real life, is actually Uh… I was interested in whether it would be implemented or not, and continued to generalize it into a general theory. He is someone who generalizes theoretically. Well, originally, uh, according to family tradition, he took on a concurrent role. He… he was the CEO of Jeongeumsa, and… because of his experience in the United States at that time, computers were introduced in the future, and in our country, seven-set typewriters, well, nine-set typewriters. Uh… the three-set type, well the three-set type came out after that, but it doesn’t go that way. If you want to make it an electric typewriter anyway, uh.. you have to replace it with a typewriter, so what I always said was that my grandfather kept his word, and my father kept his word. Since I keep the writing, I keep the language, which is the most key to the way we exchange information… I wish I could use a typewriter, I have to do it. If you think about it like this, uh… is there a keyboard that we are currently using? The two-set keyboard on your laptop is actually the Oesol typewriter keyboard.

Uh.. so I solved the patent, and you can probably remember that I won the first Sejong Cultural Award at Jeongeumsa Temple. By the way, how did you make this? This is the daytub you mentioned earlier. Uh… of course, now that we have juniors in graduate school, it’s important data. Good data is what you need most. If we want to use typing comfortably… then what kind of data do we need to write with? At the time, we usually talk about… the three major daily newspapers, right? Joseon.. Joseon, Central, Donga. Every morning, when an editorial appears in the daily newspaper, the graduate students count the number of Giyeok, Nieun, Digut, and Rieul, and in the morning, they count them and place them. I attached the data for a year and a half to explain why it is the most standard language and the language used by the most intellectuals, and from that, I placed it in the most comfortable position. So now you can use it without much inconvenience. Uh… these things were basically based on statistical mechanics… because they were based on studies dealing with statistics, and there were some difficult situations after developing them, and while he was giving lectures in 1993… 87, What’s not coincidental is that he intuitively thought, “Oh, this superconductivity is related to the viscosity of the liquid I was dealing with.” After receiving that, he concentrated on this from then on, and in 1973.. 1993, uh.. he came up with this theory. You had some confidence in this, and based on that, you even gave a presentation.

Uh.. honestly, since then, the superconductivity field was so difficult that he was shunned by many academia, but uh.. after that, he retired in 2008. At that time… Then, I thought I should leave the theoretical background and other aspects like liquid theory first, so I’ll talk about the general theory and equation of state first. After that, in 2008, we started a business as a researcher with the permission of then-Korea University President Hyun Woo-jong… Oh, Chairman Hyun Seung-jong, and we named it ‘Quantum Energy’ by Professor Choi Dong-sik. They named it ‘Laboratory’. So uh.. at first, uh.. I did that, and then I continued to work at the lab, uh.. so now that he is retiring, I will set up a warm superconductivity lab there, a superconductor lab. As I travel to China a lot, I heard that in China they call it superconductor. So, you have been conducting research at the research institute. You are also active in writing, but as befits a family of Korean language scholars, you have a warm personality. What this means is that you did it because of the concept that superconductivity can occur even in warm places.

There’s a lot of it, so I’ll just basically proceed quickly. So in the end, uh… statistical thermodynamics… Henry Eyring, a very famous American theoretical physical chemist, right? He is the person who created the first theory dealing with liquids, and there are scholars like our country’s Kirasung (綺羅星), and you can think of him as almost the last generation. This is because, since computing began to emerge, model approaches such as those for liquids have almost become obsolete. This is, uh, the key part is how to make the model, but that’s because these people have pictures and other parts that people think about, but it’s all mechanized so it’s difficult to move on. Start. Then… we move on to things like Fluid Dynamics (maybe CFD?) and abdication (withholding) , so we move on to that part, but in a way, we do it for the last time and study general theory… our modeling. This is a summary of the general theory that is correct, and if you look at its major categories, there are four. In addition, our superconductor is… statistical thermodynamics, and our superconductivity theory is the ISB theory that I mentioned earlier. So this is the goal… This is a 1-Dimension, solid state, and when electrons pass through well in the 1-Dimension state, the number of electrons will be much more condensed, and because of that… superconductivity will occur.

The critical temperature is getting much higher, and things like that have been done under logic, and the theory has always been… uh, what my instructor taught me is, uh, what he taught me is, uh, what phenomenon do we normally think of? If there is something, the theory is to explain it. However, it is not a general theory that is correct only under certain special conditions. We usually talk about special relativity like this, right? But general relativity, which is much more general than special relativity, is a much bigger picture. The theory of general relativity is much more accurate. Uh.. theory should always go in that direction. We have been studying it so far to check the phenomenon more accurately and inductively, to check all the data well, and to create a general theory that can explain it all. It is a method that has evolved. We have continued to proceed based on that method.. and that idea.

So, well… I’ve been giving conference presentations step by step since 1991. Well, the Korean Society, well, the Rheology Society, uh… and then… uh… we were trying to find a lot of collaborators, because we had a theory… and we were trying to find a lot of collaborators, and then, uh… we were working on a new theory… There was a domestic paper published, but you haven’t met a comrade who is trying to synthesize a new theory based on it. So uh.. I was now in 1992, and uh.. they suddenly said they were going to switch to a laboratory. I want to try developing it myself. So.. uh.. So, for about a year and a half since I set it up in 1994, I have been conducting experiments, and in 1996, I first confirmed that superconducting properties appeared in polymers. And.. after that, uh.. we are now conducting a huge trial to find the LK-99, which is said to have been found for the first time in 1999. So… in 1999, I found a very faint glimmer of hope. That’s what I first presented at the Crystal Growth Society. In 1999, there was data like this for the first time, and this value was so small that if you make about 1 ton, it comes out to about 1 mg. It was confirmed. And… a bit unfortunately, I will be enlisting in the military in 1999. So, I don’t know how you’ve been for the past three years. Heh.. uh.. After I was discharged from the military, um.. I tried to run away, but uh.. he came to my house. They told me not to go anywhere, so… yes, I was dragged back, and yes… until now… I’ve reached this point.

Uh.. First of all, it’s just my impression of what the superconductivity field is like.. Or, the fundamental reason why room-temperature superconductors and other areas like this haven’t been developed yet, etc. Uh.. just my thoughts on these areas. Let me explain briefly. It is commonly said that this is the image of a blind man. If you touch an elephant with your eyes covered, everyone who touches it will talk about their own feelings. I touched its ears and the elephant was wide, I touched its feet and the elephant was a pillar, and when I touched its tail, it was a lake. Uh… But this part clearly seems to me to be statistical processing… data, statistics processing. You need to check everything one by one to see what the overall outline is. And, it’s a situation where these people have to come together and fuse to come up with a proper solution…

Uh… honestly, since superconductivity first began to emerge, we have been in a situation where we have to go down to extremely low temperatures, and all the equipment pioneering this uses such superconductors, and because of that, each piece of equipment is expensive. You have to use liquid helium, and because of this… so it’s not easy to access. Uh.. and very uniquely, it is said to be a macroscopic quantum phenomenon, but uh.. but when you measure the resistance again, the resistance is almost much lower than that of copper. You can see it, but you can’t explain it. Then, theories emerge and suggestions are made one by one. From there, our initial focus was to measure the noise of such equipment, which is said to be zero resistance. When we take measurements, noise from the equipment comes out. Because we are at room temperature… uh… we measured that zero resistance, measurement… is the basis, and in order to do it all one by one, there is still… uh, of course, there is a theory that won the Nobel Prize, but it has yet to be explained consistently. I believe that there is no such thing as a possible superconductivity phenomenon yet, and there have been several recent papers aimed at this. That’s now the domain of physicists.

But what’s really interesting about this field is that this is where… Onnes first discovered superconductivity in Mercury (Mercury) in 1911. Then, the temperature seemed to rise a little, but it remained sluggish for about 50 years, and then for about 80 years.. uh, in 1986.. Bednorz and Müller exceeded 30K.. Why is this 30K important? That is, in the beginning, the BCS theory, which won the Nobel Prize, was completed between 50 and 57 years ago, but until then, the assumption was that 30 degrees and K could not be exceeded, and that it could not be exceeded. But when you suddenly create a magnet from a material and look at the properties of magnets and autonomous bodies, the critical temperature suddenly rises like this in the next few years. And we usually call these types of high-temperature superconductors. Uh… but what is clear is that we are now looking at how this phenomenon occurs almost at the molecular level, and we are looking at it spectroscopically, but the theories on how it happens are incredibly different. I mean, it’s different. There is no established theory yet.

But we suddenly… uh… here at first, we marked it like this because we have now seen the transition at 40K, but as we have seen now, it does not even measure up to 127 degrees. This equipment… deals only with extremely low temperatures, uh… 400K, so 127℃, video. It goes up to 127℃… It is difficult to measure accurately with equipment that goes higher than that. If it goes higher than that. But we had this new theoretical concept that I mentioned earlier, and we looked at it from a liquid theory perspective. Uh… let’s continue the experiment… I’ve been doing it since the beginning, with a theoretical background. And so… it’s been almost 20 years now? Yes, a little over? Anyway, after doing that, a lot of data has accumulated, and a lot of know-how has been accumulated, and Professor Hakbae Lee has clearly sensed that those centipedes have a lot of data. . So, they contacted us directly, and I gladly said that I would do it again. Well… it’s all theoretical…

But there are only two things we have as strengths. This theory of liquids has an equation of state, and this is the equation of viscosity. If P appears below, it becomes a story about liquid and viscosity. The first thing I was interested in was, uh.. At first, I continued to study liquid viscosity, but in general, I started with the concept that viscosity might be the resistance of electronic fluid. But this is the picture. Here… if you look here… these things are usually… hard to distinguish. It goes and falls like this… Usually now… The basis of Professor Kim Hyun-tak’s recently focused theory is Metal-Insulator Transition, and this pattern is the one. It’s Metal-Insulator Transition… Same here. Here too… uh… this is the viscous data, and the data of the electronic fluid in the superconductor has the same pattern like this… and then it suddenly disappears. Ah, this is the realm of quantum, this is the realm of resistance we usually talk about. The region of the viscous state… and we create the liquid state equation to describe the liquid almost… almost accurately… the liquid state. They say this is quite accurate, but it’s within 10%… But strangely, if you draw a picture of the phase equilibrium of electrons in a superconductor, a very similar pattern emerges. Ah, this is a liquid pattern. The initial state varies depending on pressure and density . Uh.. Because of this, uh.. I kept looking at this and thought it was a piece of disconfirming evidence and proceeded with it.

When I first became convinced about it, and now at Korea University… when I first published a collection of papers at the College of Science, I organized it like this and published it… but this journal has now been discontinued. Creating a journal at school is very difficult. Yes.. and he announced that he had established that theory in 1994, and as I mentioned earlier in 1996, uh.. you can find it now if you look for it. If you search for this title, a video will appear, and at the end… I am standing like this. So, my achievements until 1999, when I went to the military, were just like this.

First of all, it is called the ISB model, so currently in superconductivity, it is usually called Psuedo Band. In physics, it is called a pseudoband, and at the time, we used the ISB model to say that a band below the Free Band Level, where electrons are not bound, seemed to be formed between electrons. If you look here… Next is polymer superconductor, polymer superconductor material. This is what I did for my thesis, and it contains superconductivity data. yes.

And the next thing we’re interested in is the problem we found in 1999. If you look here, a transition suddenly occurs at about 327K, and the value here is very small. If you look here, if you look here, if you look here, the value is very small. Really… how much should I make in ton units… how many milligrams will I get? And it’s very difficult to separate them… this is the situation. These data… And in addition to that, we also have superconductors, which have low critical temperatures. And now, our eunsa is so unique that even in liquids, “If my logic is correct, there must be something with superconducting properties in liquids,” so liquids… we usually say that this is a Materiable Solution (on hold) . Even the characteristic where autonomy suddenly becomes negative, please check and record this as an experiment. But synthesis… is a very difficult task, and making this… is very easy to make in the chemistry department… because they have all the Approach Tools (*reserved) .

So first of all… uh… I focused on the late Gogo, uh… in line with retirement age, and in the process of continuing that, retirement age suddenly… approached, so I organized all the theoretical parts and uh… Chemical.. Physical Chemistry. Now that I have submitted it… together with Professor Wonsu Kim… we have defined the theory of viscosity… and it is all a general theory. Corresponding State, a theory that corresponds to all substances. We talk about correspondence theory, and this is Generalized van der Waals. Uh… about the forms that apply to most substances when using the general van der Waals Equation… Professor Wonsu Kim also participated here as well. Um.. And on top of that, there are conditions for synthesizing materials that we can handle, and we are repeating them step by step. After I am discharged from the military, we will check the liquid superconductor first, so we check that and come up with a new product. It seems that type of thermoelectric properties are possible. Then… Ultimately, it is to solve the energy problem. He said, “Let’s check it out,” so we continued to talk about materials… Materiable Solution , about materials, and that’s where the electromotive force comes from. I touched it with my hand and caught the electromotive force coming out… and I looked at its characteristics.

Uh.. I guess the company will stabilize a bit now that we’ve just developed it like this, and now we’ve received investment and are doing this, and then suddenly… in 2017… “Okay then, let’s start anew, let’s do what we did before.” Since you mentioned this, I will go to KEPCO and give a presentation with Professor Oh Geun-ho, who is sitting here now and with whom I have been interacting for a long time. He made an appointment to give a presentation, but then he suddenly passed away. So I collected the data from his time in high school and went to KEPCO and presented it. This is the content. So, according to Professor Choi’s wishes, I took on the challenge of improving the warm superconductor… I went to KEPCO and made an announcement already in 2017. And.. the investment attraction meeting.. uh.. there were photos taken with our investors, researchers, and Professor Oh Geun-ho, who was the one who continued to do it.. the content that followed was just uh.. what was shown in the beginning. Uh… three years later in 2019, three years later in 2017, we get data, and we are now able to see it in a more fine and clean form.

But this… Where on earth did it come from, how did it come out? Um… if you look here… this material, we first created it using a three-phase diagram , and its properties came out… I came up with a new idea of ​​thermally treating the material, and created a thin film. I uploaded a thin film, and the content was included in the patent that came out on the 21st and 25th of August 2021. So the front end… that’s what I said. I’m planning to submit this to a domestic process… Ceramic Processor, probably soon. Uh.. substances grow well using heat and temperature differences like chromatography.. what area is in it and what temperature it is at.. now a temperature difference is created. So, we photograph each and every item in 1mm increments. The way to do this is to make a hole and continue checking the IV with a spring pin. All measurements were made based on current. Then, I saw something very unique… like this.

It usually looks metallic… but there are parts that look like this. This part appears when a superconductivity transition occurs. In other words, the basic form is metal and has metal-like characteristics, but the form in which the resistance suddenly drops drastically is basically superconductivity from a material perspective. So, this area… I checked the temperature here, the temperature here, and expanded it like this. So this is what is included in the patent.

Uh… After that, since we made it first, we need to do solid synthesis… so we can make a lot of it and mass produce it, so now… let’s do solid synthesis. So, I made it and pressed the powder flat. First, after that, I secured data for 20 years, and surprisingly, there were two kinks. So, ah… we need to check this a little more, and we proceed like this, and uh… this is just the data we have in our lab, and it’s also included in the patent right now, uh… but there’s no video in the patent anymore. We also prepared a video to briefly explain the basis for the data we have confirmed so far.

If you look here, I’ll tell you this first. Uh… the right side here is the current amount. The current and, uh, unfortunately, it says temperature K here, but we don’t have the equipment to go down to 23K. Ah… the temperature is ℃, and the reading from the measuring instrument… reads it as a number, and the temperature is ℃ and 23℃, room temperature. And.. from there, uh.. the amount of current and voltage, but on the right is the amount of current, and the data is recorded one by one. And if you measure the voltage while applying a current, the slope becomes the resistance. So… if you look at the right axis here… uh… the right axis will be temperature. This becomes the temperature, and from this resistance value, the converted resistance value is estimated. So here is the resistance, here is the temperature, here is the applied current, here is the measured voltage. You can think of it this way. Let’s take a look at the video.

When the current is small, uh… if you look here, it goes up little by little like this, resisting… at very low currents. Uh.. I think this is a characteristic that comes from the fact that when we create a solid state like this, there are grains, and the other thing is that we go like this and then… and then fall, and then fall. From what I have studied so far, this is a property that appears in materials that have 1-D properties. Then, it seems like it goes up a lot like this. It seems like there is a transition. And then suddenly… it drops once and then suddenly goes up… Isn’t this room temperature now? Because it is room temperature… we were able to confirm this phenomenon, where the material we synthesized at room temperature suddenly experiences a large change in resistance at a constant current… this is a phenomenon where a transition occurs. When we first came out, people in China said that Cu2S is 104 degrees Celsius (phase transition temperature), but that Cu2S does not drop even if you apply current to it at such a low temperature. yes. And… if you look here, it’s increasing, and if you look at it… I don’t know how you’ll feel, but even if you apply current, it doesn’t increase much, but the temperature rises very quickly here. There is information about Gogo in the next chapter.

Um… And one more thing to tell you is, why can’t you measure it even though you made it… Uh… This material has 1-D characteristics, so if you make it in bulk, uh… It’s arrayed in 3-dimension. (Array) changes. If you think about it statistically… if this can be done, the Dimension must be lowered to create a way for current to pass through. So what we thought of first was that, through a lot of repetition, we couldn’t measure well even if we held this with a spring as a probe, so… we ended up using this method. Well… I’ll show you again. In the middle, I added dimension to the sample and added another pillar. Lowering the dimension. Looking at the overall order, the dimension of the current is relatively reduced in order to make the surface through which the current flows into a surface. The characteristics you see there are also the same…transitions appear. And as you can see, when Resistance goes to 0, the temperature increases rapidly. The data has become sparse. What I’m saying now is, even if you apply current to the front, it just keeps going… well, the temperature doesn’t change much, because you give it… They say it’s because of what happens between the grains , but suddenly the child bounces and goes on, but from here the temperature increases a lot. It rises. This means that resistance has arisen, and it has become large.

Uh, we kept making samples of these materials and kept repeating them. Um… Then we wanted to see the critical temperature, so we tried this… situation. If you look here, we’re raising the temperature to close to 100 degrees, so the stability of the sample and things like that, the stability of the equipment is also a problem. So… what I did was I pulled out the Vaccum. And… in order to raise the temperature stably, I pulled out the vacuum, put a microscope on it, and then measured the IV and repeated the process, but I kept raising the temperature and then raising it, and then raising it again, and it was difficult to work with, so I started with a low temperature. Step by step, it’s now coming out flat, and if you look at the temperature here… it’s set to K, but it’s 121 degrees, right? At the moment the temperature reaches 121 degrees, a pattern appears in which the superconductivity properties are destroyed like this and the resistance increases like this. This was checked for each current separately. Of course, there is an area in the middle that stands out, and we have not yet been able to accurately analyze the parts where certain characteristics appear. There were some areas that stood out. However, there are samples that are not like that, so I checked all the data in them one by one.

Then… if we want to commercialize this, if we want to go towards commercialization or something like that, we have to make a lump like this and stick it everywhere. Either wire or cotton. What I did to do that… what I experimented with is, if you look here, this is now Glass. And we usually say that it is Ekenan’s Puss Course(?) , and it is set up like this… I attached the same 4-point probe and measured it there. Well, if you look here, it’s there from the beginning, and I’ll just show you this briefly in the video. This is uh.. the same measurement once, but we continued to measure it repeatedly. uh.. first we visually looked at it, then we recorded it, and we are accumulating all the data. This is the content that was uploaded to this archive or something like that. If you look at it, um… it keeps repeating plus and minus. This is usually 10^-7, which is a lot of orders away. Uh… it’s usually measured around 10^-6, 10^-7. It varies a bit depending on the division, but the pattern appears like this… I stamp it with my hand and shake it. Yes.. that’s the state, and this keeps repeating itself, and in order to see the transition, I raised it a lot, but at that time… the thin film was too thin, so… I couldn’t even measure the transition. I couldn’t do it.

Um… the reason the value comes out like this is because we and uh… sometimes we say, “Didn’t you make a mistake in your measurement?” Some people say this. So… the next chapter is going to talk about that. Now go to the right, go a lot of current, come back, go left again, go in the minus direction. Like this… the characteristics of the 4 probe are like this, but if you look at the next chapter… I took pictures of the part that goes to minus. Ah, um.. if you look here, uh.. the temperature here is now cold. What I said earlier, that I was sorry, is actually marked with a K here… ℃. And if you look here… it’s a voltameter. A nanovoltameter is a device that can measure up to 10^-9V. If you look at the value here, there are many orders of 0, right? There are a lot of 0s, and one or two numbers keep going back and forth from the bottom. The one below is now… uh, we usually call it the Current Source, and it is where the current is supplied. It can be given by dividing it into mm units, and if you look here, the part that indicates that the lamp is properly resisted when it goes in the minus direction is right here. It is now a red light. Yes, if the lamp on the yoyo part blinks or something like that, it means that the measurement was not performed properly.

Uh.. so just.. um.. so we checked the thin film and things like that, and after that, uh.. honestly, I’ll tell you a little later, but uh.. the data posted on Copper Foil or something like that. It’s already in the patent, but uh… there’s only a picture in that part, uh… and the paper. However, that part is now in APL Materials as confirmatory data. Since we are still revising, we do not plan to use that material separately. And another thing is that you are talking about Magnetization, er levitation, but according to our basic logic, in the case of 1-Dimension, it is quite difficult for levitation to occur. And even though we do it repeatedly, uh… I know it’s quite difficult. The reason is that standing in 1-dimension like this makes the electrons close enough to be able to correlate with each other. That’s why we came up with the Crystal Growth Society. We thought that levitation would only be possible if it became that tight. In another case, the 1-Dimension became a magnetic field that had to be created in this way to enable full circulation, so it was judged that there would be levitation by maintaining it.

Regarding that data, we have secured up to two pieces of Half Levitation data, and as for the second one… ah, after announcing the first one, as for the second one, the professor requested it, and we prepared it there. Related to this, uh… we first published it in a journal together with the New York Times, and we’re currently working on the final revision related to that, uh, and we used the data there, uh… up to 10… so about 9 in total. This is a sampled state. Uh.. and uh.. so it’s a bit difficult to show you that data today, so uh.. I’m sorry about that.

And now, in order to make some progress toward commercializing what we are doing, I thought it would be faster to first lower the copper resistance first with copper foil, so it would be better to raise it a lot and go with superconducting wire. This is the difficult part, and if you apply it to copper… will the resistance decrease further? Why do electrons usually go to the direction where electrons flow best first? Wouldn’t you say so? The reason why it flows towards the copper is because the electrons don’t go towards the resist side, but rather go towards the direction where they can flow quickly, and when the capacity is full, they will go to the next direction. For that reason… I checked it out, and uh… this data, this data, uh… this sample is the sample that was published in the New York Times. The magnetism is floating like this… It’s a little shaky, yes… I measured the resistance of that sample, and it’s definitely bulky, so it’s not around 10^-6, but it’s stable at 10^-5… uh, flat. It is said to represent one form, yes.

So, this is… basically, these room-temperature superconductivity properties are already… our teacher also talked about it, and even though Russia hasn’t opened the material, things that show patterns similar to ours are already up in the archive, and this one has already been stuffed. Status. No one will admit it, because the substance is not open. But we opened the material, and you can think of it as such. Uh… the magnetic properties seem to be almost similar to what we think. But this… First of all, to put it simply, this room temperature, normal pressure superconductor is really the next generation… I think it is a material that will be the key to solving the current human energy problem and moving on to the next generation, so suddenly like this. It was met with enthusiasm from young people, and the physics community thinks this is impossible, so they say, “It’s a poisoned chalice.” Oh, of course there is a theory that won the Nobel Prize, and oh well. (Do not skip PPT)

But, right now, we think, uh, from a liquid point of view, it’s like this, and it’s a little difficult to talk about it based only on the evidence, so we need to discuss it a little more. That’s what I’m thinking. So, I plan to continue academically on things like that and make presentations or do things like this. However, if you have always seen it until now, you will know that even now, if you look at the table above, the theory of superconductivity followed the discovery of the material. We don’t have any data yet. Our data may be the first. Uh.. I and uh.. I think we are the first.. the first data.

Uh.. then what is the fundamental reason for the dispute? Uh.. we should first apologize for these parts, but uh.. during the cross-verification process, it suddenly ended up being uploaded to the archive. But… cross-verification… after it was uploaded, we kept checking the ingredients and other parts, and after checking that part, we added it to the paper… and directly to APL Materials. I did reporting. Uh… the composition is different. But uh… what surprised me when I first got the revision was, weren’t there all the questions on the internet around the world at the time? Well… ‘Please answer in at least five pages.’ Then haha.. I answered all of them. Uh.. it’s not something to worry about, uh.. so there’s all that content, uh.. and at the beginning, at the beginning, all the way through here, scholars, super-conducting scholars said, “I can’t believe it,” so at the beginning, uh.. .. After the rejection came, we went through the appeal process. So the appeal was accepted again, and it has been going on for a long time like this.

So, uh, what we’re talking about now is LK-99, which is what we gave it as a name when we found out that it had an apatite structure, and uh, we can easily just… The name is too long. Modified.. Modified Uh.. Copper-Doped.. Well.. Lead Apatite, since it lasts like this.. I just called it LK-99 and did it quickly, and that’s it.. it was sorted. For academic use, PCPOSOS? If you do it this way, like this YCBO, I think it is academically correct to do so, and the thesis is being processed in that form right now. Yes… So, first of all, I would like to apologize for the parts that were a bit problematic.

So, I guess we’ll just keep it simple for now, but yes… There are just four reasons for participating in this QILI material development project.

Uh, first of all, let’s talk about how materials projects are being developed around the world. To be honest, developing superconducting materials is a dream in some ways, so we are making many attempts around the world. We have continued to look at it, and Professor Kim Hyun-tak’s thesis was also in the same process. When the thesis was published in 21, we contacted him and were in the process of proceeding with it. Uh.. the fact that they created this model with the goal of IP issuance business is a bit big. This is how we conduct research and development as a company, as we did for the 20 years we were in graduate school. All the data is gathered, but how can we process and use these parts? We have a lot of know-how. We have a lot of data, so, uh, we’ve been working on it.

We have continued to work on development, but I have concerns about how we can lead our company to industrialization, and I am grateful that you talked about these issues right away. And the other thing is that we had a lot of trouble as we kept repeating this with a small number of people. The employees… but uh… more than those parts, the process of finding all the papers was very difficult for us, but the world has become so much better now… big data, dragging and processing, and becoming a factory. It would be right to draw a picture in which the existing parts can be industrialized quickly.

But I gladly participated because I thought this was in line with what our eunuch said before he passed away, that it would be nice to do it in our country first. And.. there are currently a total of 41 in the apatite structure. In the apatite structure, the place, the number of digits, is in the atom. About that… uh, that’s the composition we usually talk about. There are too many variables in composition. Quantum computer calculations are required. Regarding those parts, uh… the thing that was uploaded to the archive separately earlier is to simplify it and calculate it quickly… but all of those parts need to be dealt with. Because when we work with this material, if the composition changes just a little, it changes from superconductivity to ferromagnetism. It is very difficult to control this through thermal treatment. We also went through a lot of trouble because of that.. uh.. we are so thankful to the heavens that we have made it to Half Levitation. To be able to show it like that, well… it’s done.

And uh… the other thing is, this is… the overall trend. And we started accepting patents in the U.S. using quantum computers. Instead of proving it by experimenting, “Oh, can you calculate it? Get a patent first.” It is being transformed into a situation like this. I don’t think we can fall behind. Even with this little data we have… Yes.

Then, because of our Lk-99… I will just briefly report on the situation that occurred. Uh… in the U.S., as I mentioned earlier, calculations are done through material-based quantum computing… Here, open source is starting to come out again. Usually, if there is Apparatus , we keep making it open source so that developers can use it. This is the build-up process. However, in the case of this superconductor, strangely enough, it is because of this thing that came out of Berkeley… that came out of Berkeley. It looks like a flat band is coming out here. That’s why it seems to have superconductivity. This suddenly came out and they said there was a possibility of superconductivity, but uh… there’s a lot to talk about theoretically, but since then, things have been changing… by changing money. And of course, there’s a lot of skepticism across the board that says no.

And in the case of China, uh.. this is a structural simulation that calculates, and so many atoms are running. Of course, quantum computers will be used there too. Then, a few days ago, this story suddenly came out. Uh… it seems like my Chinese friends are talking about it being called a gold rope in China. Uh, I saw the line here and deleted it. What you can’t see, yes… I know what it is. Uh.. if you look here, we.. have an SEM that analyzed what we created and synthesized. If you look there, you can see the same thread-like patterns here. If you look closely, yes… because these patterns are intertwined in 1-dimension, magnetic properties and other parts do not appear easily. Instead, the conduction properties can be measured because they appear no matter how many times the wheel spins. Let me tell you that because of its high-quality nature, we are currently experiencing a lot of difficulties, and it took a lot of time to fine-tune it.

So, what do we at Quantum Energy Research Institute think about this situation? To put it simply, we have been doing it for a long time, and of course, there are people who have come and left, but, uh, we have been doing it for a long time, and the company is definitely uh, investing. There are people who did it. So, I think it is a unique asset of Quantum Energy. And… I think there is a clear need to establish a more precise theory and research on commercialization, and for this purpose, it would be better to conduct research using cutting-edge infrastructure like Yonsei University, which has quantum computers. I think it will be of great help to us, and it would be a great pleasure for us to be able to share the big data we have. So, for the commercialization of these things and things like Material Discovery, I would like to ask the industry and various interested parties to cooperate and sort things out once things are sorted out, uh, through legal procedures. Therefore, I think it will be verified by third parties and domestic experts. Yes, today…